Adarsh Gourav says, ‘it’s important people show up in bigger numbers' to watch Tu Yaa Main after slow box office start

On Tuesday, Adarsh took to Instagram and shared a long note about his experience working on Tu Yaa Main. The actor said, "Tu Yaa Main came at a time for me when I was feeling confused and helpless reading everything that was being developed. But when I walked out of @abzeebandekar's insane narration at the Colour Yellow office, I knew I had to be Maruti. What was it about him that felt so personal to me? Maybe his desire to break out and find an identity."

Bollywood actors Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor 's Tu Yaa Main released in theatres on February 13 and opened to mixed reviews from critics as well as audiences. The film took a slow start at the box office, and now its lead, Adarsh, has urged viewers to watch the film in theatres, calling it ‘tailor-made for a big-screen experience’.

The actor further went on to heap praise on the film's director, Bejoy Nambiar, and producer Anand L Rai for being supportive. He also praised co-star Shanaya Kapoor for her ‘real and vulnerable’ act in the film and for being a good sport on set.

The actor went on to address the film's slow start at the box office and wrote, "It’s important that people show up in bigger numbers and watch smaller commercial films like ours too, because it gives a real chance to other writers and directors to develop films that are clutter-breaking. It encourages producers to back films that are trying to do something unique."

He urged people to watch the film in theatres and said, "Plus this one is tailor-made for a big-screen experience. We are off to a slow start but we’ve been feeling all the love coming our way. If you liked the film, please tell your friends about it and watch us all get destroyed by an 18-foot crocodile."