Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 3: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor film dips again, earns just ₹65 lakh

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 3: The film, which witnessed a spike in its earnings on Saturday, saw a dip again on Sunday. According to Sacnilk.com, the Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav film has earned just ₹65 lakh on Sunday. Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 3: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the film.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection The Bejoy Nambiar directorial collected ₹60 lakh on day one and ₹1.45 crore on day two. On Sunday, it earned ₹ 65 lakh nett in India as per early estimates. It had 988 shows and an average occupancy of 16.4 per cent. So far, the film has collected ₹2.70 crore.

About Tu Yaa Main The film released in theatres on Friday. Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali. In the survival thriller, Shanaya features as a social media influencer, Avani aka Miss Vanity and Adarsh as Maruti aka Aala Flowpara. Tu Yaa Main revolves around the social media influencers whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

What Shanaya said about her career, role in film Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Shanaya Kapoor said, "I'm an actor, I want my films to do well, I want the audiences to go in, and like it (theatre) should be jam-packed. I want that, and that is the dream, and that's what I'm working towards, and that is the aim and motivation."

To prepare for her role of social media influencer, Avani, Shanaya said she revisited survival thriller films like Jaws, Crawl and The Meg. She also did an unconventional acting exercise with acting coach Atul Mongia. "Adarsh introduced me to this technique in Atul sir's workshop. At first, when I heard it, I was like, 'I don't know if this is for me and if I can do it'. But I gave it a shot, and it really helped. I watched a lot of videos of black panther, and that really helped me. I felt the way they moved was graceful, sensual, charming, and confident," she added.

"My character Avani has that sensual side where you feel a little intimidated, and she's just gazing, she's not looking at you in a way that you get scared, but there's something about her look," Shanaya also said.