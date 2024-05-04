Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making actors wait for a long time: 'You can’t complain...'

Shekhar Suman has been praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali while promoting his recent release Heeramandi. The actor, who plays a crucial role in the OTT show, has worked with the filmmaker for the first time. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Shekhar defended the director against complaints that he keeps actors waiting for long hours. (Also read: Heeramandi: Netizens point out these historical inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series) Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali's prolonged wait time on sets.

Shekhar says an actor should prep like a soldier

Shekhar was asked about the filmmaker's meticulous process resulting in delayed shoot for actors. The Heeramandi actor opined, “It’s like a soldier waiting for the enemy to attack. He wouldn’t say, ‘I’ve been waiting for 12 hours, now I want to go home’. Does it happen? No, he’s there! Whenever the enemy comes, he starts firing. It doesn’t matter if it’s snowing or if it’s hot. An actor has to have the preparedness of a soldier.”

‘You can’t complain about losing your concentration’

He further added, “Even if Mr Bhansali says you keep doing it for two days, three days, you keep doing it if you’re an actor. You can’t complain about losing your concentration. Then get the hell out, you have no business being an actor. Whenever you look back, you will look back with so much glee and pride. And that’s why one has so much respect for him. Everybody gets impatient, but that’s not losing your temper. There is time and money involved, other actors are waiting because of your lack of understanding… That becomes unfair to the director. They way he pampers his actors it’s no one’s business.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is set in the backdrop of Indian Independence movement against the British Raj in the 1910s-1940s. The series depicts the lives of courtesans of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. Shekhar portrays the character of Nawab Zulfikar in the show, while his son Adhyayan plays Nawab Zoravar Ali Khan. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan and others play pivotal roles in the period drama series. Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix.

Shekhar made his Bollywood debut with Girish Karnad's Utsav. The movie also featured Rekha, Shankar Nag, Shashi Kapoor and Amjad in crucial roles.