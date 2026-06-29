Shreya Kalra slammed for ‘going below the belt’, targeting Akanksha Choudhary's family on Lock Upp: ‘Cheap mentality’

The argument began when Sufi Motiwala asked Shreya to bet that a fight would break out in the house within the next few hours. Pointing towards Yogesh Rawat, Shreya replied, "Iske hone se toh 2 min main ho jaayegi (With him around, it will happen in two minutes)." The remark triggered Yogesh, who accused Shreya of flirting with him despite being in a relationship. He also called her "desperate", prompting Shreya to brand him a cheater and take a dig at his "love connection" with Akanksha. This led Akanksha to step into the argument and ask Shreya to stop making such remarks.

Reality stars Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary's turbulent history appears to have added another layer of drama to Lock Upp . The two recently got into a heated verbal altercation in which Shreya called Akanksha a "homewrecker" and also made remarks about her family's financial condition. The comments did not sit well with a section of the internet, with many viewers criticising Shreya for "going below the belt".

As the fight escalated, Shreya called Akanksha a "homewrecker" and a "bi*ch". She went on to accuse Akanksha of sleeping with Yogesh and deceiving other women, adding, "The only talent you have is chasing committed men." Shreya then took aim at Akanksha's family's financial condition. Accusing her of paying for positive publicity, she said, "Now I think, where did you even get money for it, because you keep saying everyone is poor in your house." Akanksha responded that she now earns her own money. Shreya then added, "Isn't your brother an IAS officer? Then how come you are poor?" Akanksha clarified that her brother became an IAS officer on his own merit.

Shreya further said, "Thank God you didn't come to my podcast, gandagi hojaati (It would've turned ugly)." Sufi was also seen asking Shreya not to go below the belt.

The clip quickly surfaced online with many calling Shreya out for her remarks. One of the comments read, "So cheap, Shreya." Another commented, "She has crossed all limits." Another wrote, "being a public personality and having such a cheap mentality. So disgusting." Another comment read, "Saying about her family matters is just so below the belt." Another wrote, "Shreya is classless." Another commented, "How can someone be so bitter. Shame on you, Shreya." Another comment read, "going on someone's family is such a cheap thing to do. Shreya proved aurat hi aurat ki dushman hai (Women are each other's worst enemies)."

Even Akanksha Choudhary's friends, like actor and reality show star Sorab Bedi, called out Shreya's remarks, "someone tell Shreya that in India, most of the IAS officers come from a poor family. What does she want to say only Ambani's kid can be IAS?"

Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary's feud After the controversy on her previous show, Splitsvilla 16's finale, where Yogesh Rawat was accused of cheating on Ruru Thakur with Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya called Yogesh a cheater and even called out Akanksha for not being a girl's girl and getting involved with a committed man.

Akanksha has claimed that Shreya went on to character-assassinate her on various podcasts, because of which, when Shreya invited her to her podcast, she refused the invitation.