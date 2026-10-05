Sparsh Shrivastava reveals he danced in frocks as a child on local stages in Agra, says it helped him play Bhugol in Dupahiya 2

Playing Bhugol Jha in Dupahiya 2 required Sparsh Shrivastava to channel feminine gestures and grace on screen, something the actor says was not entirely unfamiliar to him. In an interview with Screen, Sparsh revealed that his three years of Kathak training and even childhood performances in frocks helped him with the role. However, recreating those movements after years away from the dance form, while wearing a tightly fitted ghagra-choli, proved to be quite a challenge.

Sparsh Shrivastava recalls dancing wearing frock

Dupahiya actor Sparsh Shrivastava opens up on challenges of dressing as girl in the series.

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When asked about the challenges he faced while playing Bhugol Jha, who makes reels dressed as a girl to attract followers, Sparsh said, "I think they (girl) were already within me because when I was small, my mother taught me the dance form, Kathak. I’ve learned Kathak for three years. So those gestures, that grace was already there somewhere. In childhood, I even danced wearing frocks on local stages in Agra. So, I think it was always there somewhere down the line. But it’s been a really long time since I practiced that art form again."

He further shared how performing the dance in the series was taxing and said, "So when I started rehearsing this time and the last time in season one when we did it, it was a bit taxing, but slowly I got it right. But you know, the most difficult part is wearing the exact dress, the ghagra, choli, and that blouse is so tight. And how it fits, I mean, it’s very tough to be in that outfit. So, hats off to all the girls."

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About Dupahiya 2

{{^usCountry}} Dupahiya is set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur. The heartland comedy won over audiences with its razor-sharp humour, performances and heartwarming small-town charm. In the second season, chaos ensues when Banwari's land is selected for a new mobile tower, triggering village superstitions, protests and local disputes. Meanwhile, Roshni faces a high-stakes SSC exam challenge, with Amavas offering shortcuts, while Inspector Mithlesh investigates a looming scam as a ticking clock counts down. The show stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav, among others. It is available to watch on Prime Video. About Sparsh Shrivastava's upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dupahiya is set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur. The heartland comedy won over audiences with its razor-sharp humour, performances and heartwarming small-town charm. In the second season, chaos ensues when Banwari's land is selected for a new mobile tower, triggering village superstitions, protests and local disputes. Meanwhile, Roshni faces a high-stakes SSC exam challenge, with Amavas offering shortcuts, while Inspector Mithlesh investigates a looming scam as a ticking clock counts down. The show stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav, among others. It is available to watch on Prime Video. About Sparsh Shrivastava's upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from Dupahiya, Sparsh was seen in the film Vibe alongside Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta. The film received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. He will next be seen in the Telugu film Vrushakarma. Helmed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram and Satya in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on December 4, 2026.