Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has repeatedly stunned audiences with his spot-on mimicry of Bollywood celebrities. While his portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan has been a fan favourite for years, he has also impressed viewers with his recent mimicry of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now, in the latest episode, Sunil took on actor Piyush Mishra, leaving the guests and audience thoroughly impressed. His act even earned him a standing ovation.
Sunil Grover stuns with his mimicry of Piyush Mishra
The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured actors Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee as guests. During one of the segments, Sunil transformed into Piyush Mishra. As he sat on the couch and asked for water in Piyush's distinctive voice, Manoj and Ashutosh looked delighted by his act. Archana Puran Singh and the audience burst into cheers and applause, giving him a standing ovation.
Sunil continued his act by mimicking Piyush's mannerisms as he complained about airport security. He also took a dig at paparazzi for clicking pictures of actors from behind. His performance left Manoj impressed, who exclaimed, "Kya baat hai (Wow, amazing)."
Sunil then took his act a step further by playing the harmonium and singing, much like Piyush often does. He even turned an explanation of the things in his bag into a song. As he wrapped up the performance, Navjot Singh Sidhu also gave him a standing ovation and called him a "genius".{{/usCountry}}
Sunil then took his act a step further by playing the harmonium and singing, much like Piyush often does. He even turned an explanation of the things in his bag into a song. As he wrapped up the performance, Navjot Singh Sidhu also gave him a standing ovation and called him a "genius".{{/usCountry}}
A clip of his act soon surfaced online, with fans showering Sunil with praise. One fan commented, "When the copy is better than the original!" Another wrote, "Best episode. Best. Always love Manjor sir’s vibe and conversation. Sunil outdid himself. I was just watching Manoj sir’s reaction. True testimony." Another commented, "Wow, only Sunil Grover can do this awesome." One more comment read, "Sunil Grover is not Talented; Talent is Sunil Grover."
Before this, Sunil had also mimicked Aamir Khan, who was clearly impressed by his performance. Praising him, the superstar said, "You know, I'm getting asked that so often nowadays, but I have to say that Sunil is so, so talented. And I really enjoy watching him. He's not just a mimic, he's a wonderful actor as well. He doesn't just mimic your gestures or your voice, Sunil goes a step further."
About The Great Indian Kapil Show
The Great Indian Kapil Show marked the much-awaited reunion of comedian-actors Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, who had fallen out following their infamous mid-air feud in 2017. The two comedians, who were once an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, went their separate ways after the controversy, leaving fans disappointed. Their reunion on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2024 brought them back together on screen after a gap of nearly seven years. The show is now in its fifth season and also features Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Krushna Abhishek. It is available to stream on Netflix.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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