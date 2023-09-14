Takeshi's Castle returns with Indian reboot on OTT with Bhuvan Bam's voice; fans say 'no one can replace Jaaved Jaffrey'

The beloved 90's TV show Takeshi's Castle is back with a new spin! YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is all set to turn the commentator for the Hindi version of the show. Bhuvan took to his Instagram to announce the same on Thursday morning. Takeshi's Castle will soon start streaming on Amazon Prime. (Also read: Guneet Monga on initial struggle to get The Lunchbox released: 'Didn’t have money to book Irrfan Khan's room at Cannes') Bhuvan Bam will play his character Titu Mama for the commentary.

Bhuvan Bam's announcement

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Bhuvan Bam announced that he will be taking on a new role of a commentator in the Hindi-dubbed version of the popular Japanese game show, Takeshi’s Castle. In the caption, he wrote: "Aye beta Moshi Moshi! Aa raha hai Titu Mama, phaad ke pajama! Takeshi’s Castle ft. #BhuvanOnPrime coming soon only on @primevideoin" The eight episodes series will be soon available to stream on Prime Video. The show was previously voiced by Jaaved Jaffrey.

In a statement, Bhuvan expressed his excitement about working with the show. “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game-show. It’s highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment. I don’t think there is any one in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy. Being a part of this incredible game-show is a privilege and an honor. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I’ve portrayed, and I happy to bring a bit of my creative self as ‘Titu Mama’. I am hopeful that the younger generation will get love this show as much as we did,” he said.

Fan reactions

Commenting on the announcement on Instagram, Varun Dhawan commented, "Epicnesssss" Meanwhile a fan said, "A nostalgic show coming back with our all time favorite Titu Mama." Another wrote, "This is gonna be insaneeee." Another fan commented, “Hoping you catch up Jaaved Jaffrey iconic commentary on this show.” A comment also read, ”No one can replace Jaaved Jaffrey."

In the show, as contestants try to move from one eccentric game set-up to another, Bhuvan Bam will be providing his unique dose of hilarious commentary as Titu Mama, which is a character taken from his sketch BB Ki Vines.

