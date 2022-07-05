Mira Rajput says she and Shahid Kapoor play Takeshi's Castle with their own kids, shares proof

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have left from Switzerland for another destination, to a warmer place now. Late Monday, Mira shared several pictures and videos from a park on her Instagram Stories, showing how her kids had fun simply playing around, watching pigeons and and engaging in some adventure games. Also read: Shahid Kapoor shares romantic pics with Mira Rajput from Switzerland, fan calls her 'Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti'

Mira Rajput shared a picture of three-year-old son Zain Kapoor and five-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor doing a kind of rope climbing and captioned it, "We play Takeshi's Castle with our own kids." She shared many more pictures of them playing block puzzles and doing other fun activities. She also shared a video from the park as she watched pigeons while her kids played around. She captioned it, “Getting a bit too friendly,” hinting at how the pigeons came close to her and then shared a picture of Zain running around and wrote, "found the chaser."

Mira Rajput shared pictures of her kids playing on Instagram.

Two days ago, Shahid had shared an adorable picture with Misha and Zain from a similar place on Instagram. He wrote along with it, “Moments we remember from our childhood that shaped us. And then we get to redo them as an adult. Sometimes we even get to fulfil our own dreams as a child. The child in us is always alive. Keep it well nourished. At every stage in life.”

Shahid and family were earlier in Switzerland where they spent some time sightseeing, enjoying the lakeview and having bit of a struggle at finding vegetarian food.

She even penned a note complaining about their hotel, saying, "At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please--sliced fruit is NOT a dessert." Later, Mira appreciated the hotel for resolving the matter as she bid the place goodbye.

