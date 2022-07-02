Shahid Kapoor shares romantic pics with Mira Rajput from Switzerland, fan calls her 'Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti'

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput seems to have spent a wonderful time in Switzerland, as indicated by their posts on Instagram. Early Saturday, Shahid shared a few romantic pictures with Mira Rajput from their picturesque vacation. The couple were accompanied by kids Misha and Zain as well on their Swiss vacation. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput unable to find 'veg food' in Sicily; she calls hotel 'insensitive to dietary requirements'

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shahid shared a picture with Mira who was in a backless yellow dress. He had his hand around her waist as she looked away from the camera.

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with Mira Rajput.

Shahid also took to his Instagram page to share an adorable picture with Mira. It showed Mira with her head on his shoulder. The mountain range can be seen in the background in blue as the sun shines on them.

A fan commented on his post, “What a fabulous both you looking.” Another wrote, “So cute.” A fan even wrote, “Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti.” Many also blessed the couple in the comments section. Mira Rajput with kids Zain and Misha. Mira Rajput also shared a few solo pics of herself.

During the day, Mira shared several glimpses of their vacation as they went sightseeing in the city, including one with daughter Misha and son Zain. She also penned a small note for the hotel, days after complaining of it being ‘insensitive’ to their dietary needs. She wrote in her goodbye note, "Thank you for understanding our point of view and resolving the matter. Look forward to visiting you again with a beautiful view and delicious food."

Shahid will now make his OTT debut with Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. He is also working with director Ali Abbas Zafar on an action-entertainer film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON