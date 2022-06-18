The Family Man writer reacts to Munawar Faruqui's tweet criticising season 2 of Indian web shows

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in a tweet made a remark on the content not being up to the mark in the second season of Indian web series. Reacting to his comment, The Family Man writer Suman Kumar responded to Munawar on Twitter. Fans also reacted to their tweets, as Suman's tweet won their hearts. (Also Read | Munawar Faruqui confirms he is not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Need some time alone’)

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Munawar wrote, "Yeh sare Indian web shows season 2 mai h*** kyun dete hain (Why do Indian web shows s*** in season 2)?" Suman reacted by tweeting, "Excuse me?"

A fan wrote, "There are a lot of season 2 that are as good as the 1st season." Another person said, "Mirzapur and Panchayat were exceptionally good." One more user tweeted, "Family man and few more are exceptions, sir." Another tweet read, "Exception sir Exception. Panchayat and Family Man are not on that list."

In May, Munawar Faruqui won Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp season 1. He also confirmed that he will not be a part of the stunts-based reality show Khiladi Season 12.

In a statement on Friday, he wrote on Instagram, "Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. I'm really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai. Entertainment aata rahega (Friends, for some reason I won't be able to be a part of KKK. Trust me I really wanted to but fate has something else in store, you all don't be disappointed, I'm also feeling bad on not being able to go. Entertainment will keep on coming). Need some time alone."

Earlier, in May, Munawar had been spotted at the promo shoot event of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where contestants including, Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi among others were also present. The show which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty is all set to go on floors soon and is reportedly being shot in Cape Town.

