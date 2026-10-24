The Lament of Autumn review: Cheng Lei’s red-flag marshal and Xu Ruohan's defiant heroine fuel a dangerous romance amid political power games

The Lament of Autumn web series review

Cast: Cheng Lei, Xu Ruohan, Wang Likun, Dai Yunfan, Liu Dongqin, Zhang Yunlong, Zhang Fengyi, and Zhou Jieqiong.

Director: Kuk Kok Leung (Gaau Leung Guk) and Wang Hui

Rating: ★★★

The Lament of Autumn review: Cheng Lei and Xu Ruohan’s red-flag romance unfolds amid betrayal and power struggles.

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Chinese dramas continue to draw viewers in with their mix of romance, family drama and unexpected twists. The Lament of Autumn, streaming on VIKI, brings these elements together in a story of love, betrayal and power struggles. Set in 1920s China, the Republican-era drama follows two people from very different worlds whose lives collide after an assassination attempt, pulling them into a web of family secrets and political intrigue. Starring Cheng Lei and Xu Ruohan, the series builds its central romance on attraction, mistrust and clashing personalities. [Warning: Spoilers ahead.]

The plot

Adapted from Ling Xi’s novel Yu Dian Qiu, the drama centres on Yu Chang Xuan (Cheng Lei), a young marshal from a powerful military family, and Ye Ping Jun (Xu Ruohan), a student struggling to balance her studies with the cost of treating her mother’s chronic lung condition. While Chang Xuan has grown up in a world of power games where showing weakness can come at a price, Ping Jun has had to work hard for everything she has. Their paths cross during an attempt on Chang Xuan’s life, pulling Ping Jun into a dangerous conspiracy that turns both their lives upside down.

The story so far: episodes 1–20

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{{^usCountry}} The first 20 episodes of this 40-episode C-drama waste little time setting up the danger and political games that drive the story. When an attempt is made on Chang Xuan's life, Ping Jun finds herself under suspicion while trying to earn money for her ailing mother's imported medicine. Taken into military custody, she endures a gruelling interrogation but refuses to confess to a crime she did not commit. Her innocence is eventually established when the real attacker, Feng Yao (Chen Yaxi), comes forward. Her tragic past, including the loss of her family to warlord soldiers, also highlights the human cost of the ongoing conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first 20 episodes of this 40-episode C-drama waste little time setting up the danger and political games that drive the story. When an attempt is made on Chang Xuan's life, Ping Jun finds herself under suspicion while trying to earn money for her ailing mother's imported medicine. Taken into military custody, she endures a gruelling interrogation but refuses to confess to a crime she did not commit. Her innocence is eventually established when the real attacker, Feng Yao (Chen Yaxi), comes forward. Her tragic past, including the loss of her family to warlord soldiers, also highlights the human cost of the ongoing conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Ping Jun's refusal to bow to authority intrigues Chang Xuan, who is accustomed to getting his way. He soon draws her into his schemes, initially treating her as a pawn in his pursuit of power. When he tries to acquire strategically important land on Mount Changping, owned by the uncle of wealthy socialite Tao Ziyi (Guo Yuxin), he uses Ping Jun to provoke Ziyi's jealousy. His public displays of affection contrast sharply with his coldness in private, but Ping Jun is not willing to play along without a fight. At a high-society dinner, she serves Chang Xuan sushi loaded with wasabi, leaving him struggling to hide his discomfort. The moment offers a glimpse of her sharp wit and quiet defiance. Though she lacks his wealth and influence, she finds ways to challenge him on her own terms.

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Movie Review The Lament of Autumn web series review 3/5 The drama follows young marshal Yu Chang Xuan and struggling student Ye Ping Jun. Their lives collide during an assassination attempt, drawing Ping Jun into a dangerous political conspiracy and setting the stage for a complicated relationship shaped by power, survival and trust. Director Kuk Kok Leung (Gaau Leung Guk) and Wang Hui. Cast Cheng Lei, Xu Ruohan, Wang Likun, Dai Yunfan, Liu Dongqin, Zhang Yunlong, Zhang Fengyi, and Zhou Jieqiong. Verdict The Lament of Autumn wrestles with its identity, trapped between a gripping prestige political thriller and a deeply toxic romance. When firing on all cylinders, it delivers genuinely spectacular television that keeps viewers hooked. However, the sheer weight of its many undeniable flaws ultimately prevents it from reaching masterpiece territory.

Meanwhile, trouble is brewing within the Yu family. Yu Zhong Quan (Zhang Fengyi) runs his household with an iron hand, demanding obedience from his sons and leaving little room for personal choices. As suspicion around the assassination attempt falls on political rival Mou Linshan (Jiang Kai), Chang Xuan begins questioning his father's approach. He secretly starts building a modern military force and plans a dangerous weapons-smuggling operation to carve out his own place in a world controlled by powerful warlords.

By the halfway mark, Ping Jun and Chang Xuan's relationship has begun to evolve, although misunderstandings and insecurities continue to complicate their bond. As fresh assassination attempts, jealous rivals and the rigid rules of the Yu household make life increasingly difficult, they find themselves relying on each other more than before. Despite her mother's warnings to stay away from the family, Ping Jun becomes further entangled in Chang Xuan's world. With political conspiracies gathering pace, their growing trust may be just as crucial to their survival as their ability to outmanoeuvre their enemies.

Direction

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Directors Kuk Kok Leung (Gaau Leung Guk) and Wang Hui recreate the Republican era through elaborate sets, period costumes and striking visuals. The Yu family mansion is a highlight, its grandeur hiding a cold, unforgiving atmosphere where power matters more than family ties.

The tension often lies in the smallest moments. A dinner or a casual conversation can reveal simmering rivalries and unspoken threats without the need for a dramatic showdown. The gunfights and violent clashes, meanwhile, bring a raw edge to the story, reminding viewers that beneath the opulence lies a world where power can mean the difference between life and death.

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Performances

Cheng Lei gives Yu Chang Xuan plenty of depth, making the role feel like a significant moment in his transition from micro-dramas to wider mainstream recognition. He handles the character's cold, calculating side well, portraying a man who is always several steps ahead of everyone around him. He, however, never lets those traits define the character entirely. Through small shifts in his expressions and body language, he reveals the insecurities that he struggles to acknowledge, particularly as his feelings for Ping Jun become harder to hide. Watching a man so accustomed to being in control slowly lose his grip on his own emotions is one of the more interesting aspects of Cheng Lei's performance.

Xu Ruohan brings a different kind of strength to Ping Jun. She is under constant pressure, but she never feels like a heroine whose only purpose is to wait for someone to save her. She questions authority, relies on her own judgment and tries to hold on to her independence even when the odds are against her. Ping Jun's complicated relationship with Chang Xun is definitely intriguing to watch. Xu Ruohan captures that conflict without making her character seem weak, allowing Ping Jun to be vulnerable without losing the determination that defines her.

What works

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The biggest draw of the drama is the chemistry between Cheng Lei and Xu Ruohan. There is an undeniable tension in their scenes, and watching their relationship change over time is a big part of what keeps you invested. Their love story is far from smooth, and honestly, if you aren't getting frustrated with these two at some point, are you even watching the same show? From the very beginning, theirs feels like a relationship headed for heartbreak, and that sense of impending doom is precisely what makes it so compelling.

In a world where warlords dictate life and death, the romance between Chang Xuan and Ping Jun cannot be a delicate, egalitarian courtship—it is necessarily jagged, forged through manipulation, and steeped in mutual suspicion. The show smartly uses their dynamic to mirror the era itself: beautiful on the surface, but deeply dangerous underneath.

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Visually, the drama is just as engaging. The elaborate costumes, grand interiors and carefully framed scenes bring the Republican era to life without losing sight of the darker realities beneath all that glamour. There is a striking contrast between the luxury enjoyed by the powerful and the violence that allows them to maintain their positions. That tension runs through the series, giving its world a sense of beauty and danger in equal measure.

Cheng Lei and Xu Ruohan in The Lament of Autumn poster.

What does not work

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Chang Xuan's actions in the early episodes may be hard for some viewers to accept. He manipulates Ping Jun, uses her to influence people around him and repeatedly tries to dictate the terms of their relationship. At times, his behaviour makes it difficult to see him as a romantic lead rather than an antagonist. What I find harder to understand is how easily some viewers excuse his actions and romanticise it. He crosses Ping Jun's boundaries, behaves aggressively and appears to regret hurting her, only to fall back into the same patterns. There is a difference between understanding a character's flaws and romanticising them. Appreciating an actor's performance does not mean we have to defend every choice their character makes. A character's actions should be open to criticism, regardless of how attractive they are or how much we love the actor playing them.

Ping Jun's willingness to stand up for herself is one of her most admirable qualities, but there are times when the writing stretches her defiance beyond what feels believable. Her courage is commendable, but the story could have done more to show the real cost of taking those risks. Her constant back-and-forth with Chang Xuan can also test one's patience. There are moments when you find yourself wondering why someone as Ping Jun should have to put up with a man like him. Of course, this is a drama, and not every relationship is meant to be easy to watch. The toxic, push-and-pull nature of their relationship is so frustrating that some viewers will find it genuinely impossible to root for them as a couple.

The supporting female characters are another area where the writing falls short. Several of Ping Jun's rivals seem to have little to do beyond envying her, plotting against her or trying to embarrass her at social gatherings. Their motivations rarely go beyond jealousy, which makes their conflicts feel repetitive. For a drama that spends so much time exploring family loyalties, political ambitions and the complicated ways people exercise power, it is disappointing to see some of its women reduced to rivals competing for attention.

Verdict

The Lament of Autumn is a wildly uneven ride that constantly wrestles with its own identity, caught somewhere between a gripping, prestige political thriller and a pulpy, deeply toxic romance. When the series fires on all cylinders, it is genuinely spectacular television that keeps you on the edge of your seat. However, the sheer weight of its flaws prevents it from reaching masterpiece territory. If you can stomach the red flags and the occasional descent into soap-opera antics, it makes a compelling binge and its jagged edges might just be the exact hook that keeps you watching.