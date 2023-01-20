The Night Manager trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor play some tense spy games in this Indian remake

The trailer of the Indian adaptation of the British series, The Night Manager, shows an ordinary hotel employee who has to step into the dangerous world of an arms dealer in order to take him down. However, once he decides to take up the assignment, he risks much more than his life as he goes undercover. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. (Also read: The Night Manager first look: Aditya Roy Kapur to take on Anil Kapoor's arms dealer avatar in their debut web show)

Anil, who plays the notorious arms dealer Shailendra Rungta, shared the trailer on Twitter. He wrote, "A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal - it's showtime! #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager streaming from 17th Feb only on @disneyplusHS." Set across some impressive foreign locales, the trailer shows Shailendra's vast network of arms smuggling. It then moves to introduce Aditya's character, hotel night manager Shaan Sengupta, who was first shown stranded in the snow.

Shaan is recruited by Tillotama Shome's character to spy on Shailendra when he comes to stay at the hotel. Using an opportunity to save his son, Shaan gains entrance. However, Shailendra's right hand man (Saswata) is not convinced about his true motives. Meanwhile, it seems that Shaan and Shailendra's wife get closer, complicating matters further.

The tense thriller, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, has been directed by Sandeep Modi. Commenting on Anil's tweet, one person shared, "Anil Kapoor remains in his Robert D'costa character in all his films regardless of the genre." While actor Shaad Randhawa wrote, "Wow! Loved it ! My favourite actors Sir @AnilKapoor & #AdityaRoyKapur. Can't wait to watch it @DisneyHotstarP #Thenightmanager #17thfeb."

The six-part British series was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier. It starred Tom Hiddleston in the title role and also featured Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki. The series was adapted from the 1993 John le Carré novel and aired in the UK on February 21, 2016.

Besides the series, Anil will be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna this year. Aditya is working on the films Metro...In Dino and the Thadam remake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON