The Traitors Telugu trailer: Teja Sajja leads Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi and 17 others into a game of lies. Watch.

Prime Video has released the trailer of The Traitors Telugu, giving viewers a first look at the Telugu version of its popular reality format. Hosted by actor Teja Sajja in his reality hosting debut, the 10-episode series brings together 20 celebrities who must figure out whom they can trust while secretly playing their own game.

Teja Sajja hosts the game of trust and betrayal

The Traitors Telugu: Meet Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Sai Ronak, Ashika Padukone and the 16 others in Teja Sajja’s show.

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The Traitors Telugu features Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.

The basic rules may sound simple, but the game quickly gets complicated. The contestants are divided into Innocents and Traitors, with the former trying to identify the hidden Traitors before they are eliminated. Meanwhile, the Traitors have to stay under the radar, build trust within the group and carefully decide who stands in their way.

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The Traitors Telugu trailer

{{^usCountry}} The trailer hints at friendships turning into suspicion, alliances forming and breaking, and contestants constantly questioning whether the person beside them is actually on their side. Every conversation could reveal a clue, while every accusation could put the wrong person in danger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer hints at friendships turning into suspicion, alliances forming and breaking, and contestants constantly questioning whether the person beside them is actually on their side. Every conversation could reveal a clue, while every accusation could put the wrong person in danger. {{/usCountry}}

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For Teja Sajja, the show marks a new chapter as he takes on a hosting role for the first time. “Hosting The Traitors Telugu has been a completely new experience for me, and I was genuinely excited to take on something so different from anything I’ve done before. What makes it even more special is that I get to be part of the first Telugu edition of a format that has become a global sensation,” said Teja Sajja, host of The Traitors Telugu.

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He added, “For Telugu entertainment, I think this is a big moment because we are not just bringing a popular international format to our audience, but also giving it a personality and flavour of our own. And honestly, as a host, this game is as unpredictable for me as it is for the contestants. You can walk into a room thinking you know exactly who you can trust and, a few minutes later, everything flips. That is what makes The Traitors Telugu so much fun - the lies, the mind games, the unexpected alliances, and those moments of constant second-guessing. I’ve had a great time with the show, and I’m really looking forward to seeing audiences get invested in the contestants and play along as the game unfolds.”

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The Telugu edition follows The Traitors Hindi’s success

The Traitors Telugu follows the success of The Traitors Hindi Season 2, which emerged as the #1 non-English title worldwide on Prime Video during its launch week. The Telugu adaptation brings the same central format to a new audience while adding its own regional flavour.

Produced by SOL Production, the series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu with English subtitles. The 10 episodes will be released every Thursday at 12 PM.