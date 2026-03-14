Chinmayi Sripada fumes at Kamal Haasan's praise for Vairamuthu after Jnanpith honour: 'Men will never be on our side'
Chinmayi Sripada criticized Kamal Haasan for praising Vairamuthu, a #MeToo accused, after he received the Jnanpith Award.
Singer Chinmayi Sripada has reacted strongly to lyricist Vairamuthu being honoured with the Jnanpith Award on Saturday. She took to Twitter to express her anger and also called out those supposting and praising the #MeToo accused. In 2018, Chinmayi had accused Vairamuthu for sexually abusing her and highlighted claims made against others within the music industry.
Chinmayi Sripada furious about the honour for Vairamuthu
Chinmayi wrote in a tweet, "In 2018, multiple women of different age groups named one Poet - Lyricist as their molester. Today the Gnanpith is awarded to the man, after someone like Sri Jayakantan, whose daughter called Vairamuthu out for presenting a forged, fake letter by Sri Jayakanthan ‘praising’ Vairamuthu.
“A committee from Kerala announced him as for the ONV Kurup award which was later ‘returned’ as voices of justice from their society rose to speak against sullying Sri ONV Kurup’s name. The collective voices of the women who named him, were silenced. I paid a very heavy price - the rest of the women who left their dreams behind weren’t half as lucky as I.”
Chinmayi calls out Kamal Haasan
She also called out Kamal Haasan for praising Vairamuthu as a ‘mentor’. "For God’s sake 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ P.S.: Men in such power in cinema transitioning to politics completely turning a deaf ear to women who come on record to say they were molested by “his uncle-mentor” must remind women who vote - that men will never be on our side. The weirdest thing - one of the women in his own party publicly named the Poet.
“End of the day, men WILL stand by their bros, uncles, dads, friends, mentors. Who cares if multiple women were traumatised?”
Kamal's message in Tamil can be translated as, "Tamil literature, which has a long and rich tradition, has received the prestigious Jnanpith Award for the third time. After the Jnanpith received by Jayakanthan, it has taken a quarter of a century for Tamil to earn this great honour again. My dear friend, the “Emperor of Poets” Vairamuthu, has brought this pride to Tamil.
I feel proud to congratulate my friend—whose poetic words, “The sky is a Bodhi tree for me; every day it brings me a message,” first reached my ears, entered my heart, and eventually blossomed into friendship."
In 2018, Chinmayi was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after she came out in support of the women who had named Radha Ravi, president of the dubbing union.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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