‘He is an alpha’: Chinmayi Sripada lashes out at troll who says her husband is a ‘puppet’ dancing to her tunes

Singer Chinmayi Sripada is proud of her husband, filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, for delivering a film like The Girlfriend, which tackles the subject of toxic masculinity. The drama starring Rashmika Mandanna was released in theatres last month and received positive reviews. Chinmayi recently shared that she is proud of his growth and all the success. However, when a troll commented that he is just a ‘puppet’ who dances to her tunes, she gave a befitting response back. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor calls Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend a ‘mandatory watch’ after its OTT release on Netflix) Chinmayi Sripaada has defended Rahul Ravindran from a troll.

What Chinmayi shared

Chinmayi took to her X account and wrote, "Who’d have thunk that a boy will learn a new language well into his late 20s, write his debut directorial eventually in Telugu, winning his first National award for best Screenplaywright amongst giants in the field.

And now in the best films of 2025.

Proud of this man. Always."

A troll commented on the post, which read, “He is actually a puppet dancing to all ur tunes!” Chinmayi did not let this comment go unnoticed, and replied back. She said, “He is an alpha and not an incel prick, who uses his brains, reads and doesnt dance to anyone’s tunes. If you play stupid games you will get stupid results. Dont screw around and find out the hard way.”

About the film

The Girlfriend is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. It is his third directorial after Chi La Sow (2018) and Manmadhudu 2 (2019). Rashmika, Dheekshith Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel play the college students Bhooma, Vicky, and Durga in the film. It tells the tumultuous love story of Bhooma and Vicky, and how she slowly realises she's stuck in a toxic relationship.