Janhvi Kapoor calls Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend a ‘mandatory watch’ after its OTT release on Netflix

Jigra actor Rahul Ravindran’s third directorial, The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel, was released in theatres on November 7. It was released on Netflix on December 5 and has since seen a fresh outpouring of love, even from celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor. (Also Read: The Girlfriend post-analysis: Rashmika Mandanna's emancipation is much-needed antithesis to alpha male culture) Janhvi Kapoor was all praise for Rashmika Mandanna-starrer The Girlfriend.

Janhvi Kapoor on The Girlfriend

On Monday, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Rashmika in a key scene from The Girlfriend. Posting it with sad eyes and clapping emojis, the Peddi actor wrote, “#TheGirlfriend. Mandatory watch.” The scene shows Rashmika, covered in paint, standing in front of a microphone, shielding her eyes from the harsh light. Reacting to Janhvi calling the film a ‘mandatory watch’, Rahul wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Really kind of her (heart emoji).”

A screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's review of The Girlfriend.

About The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend is written and directed by Rahul. It is his third directorial after Chi La Sow (2018) and Manmadhudu 2 (2019). Rashmika, Dheekshith, and Anu play the students Bhooma, Vicky, and Durga in the film. It tells the tumultuous love story of Bhooma and Vicky, and how she slowly realises she’s stuck in a toxic relationship. The film collected ₹29.08 crore worldwide and received mixed reviews. Rahul also starred in The Girlfriend in a supporting role as a professor.

Recent work

After debuting in Telugu in 2024 with Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, Janhvi starred in the Hindi films Homebound, Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari this year. She is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Telugu film Peddi with Ram Charan as her co-star.

Rashmika starred in the Hindi films Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma this year, apart from the Telugu-Tamil film Kuberaa and The Girlfriend. She is now shooting for the Hindi film Cocktail 2 and the Telugu film Mysaa.

Rahul last starred in Jigra in Hindi and They Call Him OG in Telugu.