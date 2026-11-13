TVF's Family Kirana Store returns with third season

The Viral Fever (TVF) has released the third season of its sitcom Family Kirana Store on YouTube, marking the show's third season in 10 months. Created by TVF and produced by Vijay Koshy, the third season continues the story of Gajju Bhaiya and his family as they navigate the challenges of running a neighbourhood grocery store.

About Family Kirana Store

The new episodes will stream on YouTube.

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Directed by Saksham Arora and Hemant Mishra, the show features Shrikant Verma as Gajju Bhaiya, alongside Garima Vikrant Singh, Baishali Sinha and Hemant Mishra.

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The first two seasons of the series have collectively garnered 42 million views on YouTube, according to the makers. The show follows a middle-class, small-town father named Gajanand (Gajju Bhaiya) who is intensely devoted to his struggling home-attached grocery store.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the show's run, Koshy, President of TVF, said releasing three seasons within 10 months reflected viewers' growing affinity for the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the show's run, Koshy, President of TVF, said releasing three seasons within 10 months reflected viewers' growing affinity for the show. {{/usCountry}}

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"The journey of Family Kirana Store has been extremely encouraging for us. Delivering three seasons in just 10 months is a significant milestone and speaks to the response the show has received," he said.

TVF has created several shows that began on YouTube and were subsequently licensed by OTT platforms, including Aspirants, Sapne Vs Everyone, Kota Factory, and Permanent Roommates.