Twitter reacts to the shocking twist in Episode 3 of Succession S4: 'One of the greatest episodes of television ever'

Episode 3 of the latest season of Succession has left the internet into a collective meltdown. Titled Connor's Wedding, Episode 3 of Season 4 introduced a devastating shocker as fans were left with a gasp-inducing surprise. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock, while simultaneously calling the episode the best in the history of the show and praised the performances of the ensemble cast and the direction. (Also read: Succession season 4 first reviews hail it as 'a masterwork’, call it 'even more engaging' than previous seasons) Sarah Snook in a still from episode 3 of Succession S4.

After the latest episode aired on HBO, Succession and Sarah Snook Emmy started trending on Twitter. Fans took to Twitter to express what they hailed as some of the best television in quite some time while also predicting Succession to sweep in the upcoming Emmys. A fan wrote, "This episode was a perfect symphony. Everyone working in tandem to create this devastating harmony of panic, confusion & grief. Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen & the cast gave us a masterclass. I’ve never seen anything like it." Another said, "shiv’s shaking voice, her trembling hands, the panic in her voice slowly breaking into sobs- sarah snook just took everyone who’s ever lost someone back to that indescribable moment."

Many also posted short clips of Sarah Snook from a pivotal moment from the episode that also emerged as the big spoiler in the show. "Tonight’s episode of Succession has destroyed me. Hats off to Jesse Armstrong for incredible writing, and Sarah, Kieran, Jeremy, and Alan for their utterly incredible performances," said another comment. "That was one of the greatest episodes of television ever and I don’t know how I’ll recover #Succession" read another tweet.

Many also predicted Succession to rule during the next Emmy Awards season. Previously, Succession won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama in 2020 and 2022. Matthew MacFadyen won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Jesse Armstrong was awarded Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. A fan took to Twitter and wrote, "Every show that will be competing against SUCCESSION in literally any category at this year’s Emmys after watching this episode: #Succession #SuccessionHBO." Another wrote, "These three are about to dominate awards season #Succession" while posting the clip introducing the Roy siblings in Season 4.

In its final season, Succession season four marked its premiere on March 27. The remaining seven episodes will be releasing every Sunday on HBO.

