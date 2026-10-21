Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna on objectification of Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, reveal why actors struggle to say no to certain scenes

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have spoken about the difficulty actors face when they are uncomfortable with revealing costumes or certain scenes in films. During their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the couple discussed why performers need the freedom to say no without worrying about being called unprofessional. Their conversation comes amid the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Telugu film Peddi, which drew criticism over the camera angles used for her character and a scene involving a kiss without consent.

Vijay Deverakonda on why actors feel pressured to accept revealing scenes amid Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi controversy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to host Karan Johar, Rashmika opened up about the boundaries she sets for herself while working in commercial cinema. She acknowledged that some roles may demand revealing outfits, but that does not mean actors should have to agree to everything they are asked to do.

Rashmika Mandanna on drawing the line

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Rashmika explained that she understands the demands of commercial films but is not comfortable with excessive skin show. She said, “There are some things which I am not okay with. I know some characters need some things like a bikini or like that. But, even in that, I will say I am not comfortable with that exposing and skinshow. I am not that kind of a person.”

She added that actors may sometimes have to wear costumes they would not ordinarily feel comfortable in. She added, “But again, when you do commercial films, there will be these costumes, that you are not completely comfortable with. But there are some lines that i draw for myself. More so often, the directors are okay with it because those are the people i prefer working with.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay agreed that raising such concerns can be difficult, even for established actors: “But, those are still challenging to have these conversations. It is hard.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay agreed that raising such concerns can be difficult, even for established actors: “But, those are still challenging to have these conversations. It is hard.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When Karan brought up Janhvi's experience and the vulnerability she felt after the scenes went viral, Rashmika said actors need an environment where they can speak openly about their discomfort. She admitted that she, too, sometimes struggles to voice her concerns and turns to Vijay for reassurance.

She said, “You have to make it easier for actors to come and ask these questions. Even I find it hard. Sometimes I want to say 'I don't want to do it'. But it takes a lot of conversations with Vijay like 'I really want to say this and he is like you can. Ofcourse you should'.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay Deverakonda says actors need support

Vijay pointed out that actors can feel pressured to accept uncomfortable situations because they have already signed a film. He explained how such expectations can leave performers questioning whether refusing a scene means they are failing to do their jobs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“They all need support system to say that it is okay to put your foot down. I thnk people can make you feel like 'But you are an actress. You signed this film. Isn't this your job? I am not asking too much.' So you start feeling a pressure of 'Am i not doing my job? Am I not being professional?' When they start making you feel unprofessional, they you think 'Let's not make a big deal out of it. And hope it will be okay'. You unwillingly are okay with it and then when things come out…,” he said.

Rashmika completed his thought, pointing to the regret that can follow when actors do not speak up in the moment. “I should have said something that time.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What happened in Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy?

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, faced criticism over the way Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, was presented. Viewers questioned the focus on her physical appearance, with particular criticism directed at shots of her midriff and cleavage. A scene in which the male lead kisses her without consent during a power outage also drew backlash over its portrayal of the moment.

The debate grew after alleged screenshots of Janhvi's messages surfaced online. In the purported messages, she reportedly expressed her objections to certain camera angles, saying, "I told him no b**b and waist shots". Director Buchi Babu Sana subsequently apologised and promised to make changes to the scenes following the criticism.