Ranabaali box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period film shows nearly 18% jump on 1st Tuesday, crosses ₹35 crore
Ranabaali box office collection day 5: The film opened in cinemas on October 16 and marked the reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on big screen.
Ranabaali box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunited on-screen for the third time with Ranabaali. The real-life couple had previously starred in Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade previously. Their currently running period drama has been facing tough times at the box office but it seems like the first Tuesday showed some upward trend.
Ranabaali box office collection
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has crossed ₹35 crore in India net collections on its fifth day at the box office. After witnessing a drop on Monday, the period drama has shown a small improvement in its Tuesday earnings. The film collected ₹6.36 crore net in India on Tuesday, October 20. The film was playing across 2,234 show, taking its total India net collection to ₹35.81 crore crore.
The film began its theatrical run with ₹9.25 crore on Friday, October 16, recording 57% occupancy. Saturday collections fell to ₹7.30 crore, with occupancy at 53%. The film then saw a slight rise on Sunday, earning ₹7.50 crore at 56% occupancy. The weekday slowdown became evident on Monday, when collections dropped to ₹5.40 crore. Tuesday brought a turnaround, with the current collection of ₹6.36 crore marking a rise of approximately 17.8% over Monday.
What is Ranabaali about?
Ranabaali is set during the Great Famine of 1876-78 in the Madras Presidency and follows a fictional rebellion against British colonial rule. Instead of telling the life story of a historical figure, the film imagines a warrior who takes a stand against colonial oppression.
At the press conference recently on the release day, Rashmika compared Vijay's performance in the film to Allu Arjun's in Pushpa 2: The Rule and said he immersed himself in the character. “There was a similar experience in Pushpa 2 when Bunny sir (Allu Arjun) was doing that. Bunny sir as Bunny sir and Bunny sir as Pushpa were two different people,” she said, adding “Like that, when I saw Viju…I've seen him personally at home. When I saw him on set, it was just different. The actors who perform know the feeling. But genuinely speaking, we did Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, I feel like Ranabaali and Jayamma touched me. It felt different this time. For me, with the overall film, I have to say it's him. He's a one-man show."
In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a warrior from Rayalaseema who fights to protect his people. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, whose relationship with him forms an important part of the story. South African actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for playing the villain in The Mummy, portrays Sir Theodore Hector, a fictional British commissioner inspired by colonial administrators. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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