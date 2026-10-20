Ranabaali box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period film shows nearly 18% jump on 1st Tuesday, crosses ₹35 crore

The film began its theatrical run with ₹9.25 crore on Friday, October 16, recording 57% occupancy. Saturday collections fell to ₹7.30 crore, with occupancy at 53%. The film then saw a slight rise on Sunday, earning ₹7.50 crore at 56% occupancy. The weekday slowdown became evident on Monday, when collections dropped to ₹5.40 crore. Tuesday brought a turnaround, with the current collection of ₹6.36 crore marking a rise of approximately 17.8% over Monday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has crossed ₹35 crore in India net collections on its fifth day at the box office. After witnessing a drop on Monday, the period drama has shown a small improvement in its Tuesday earnings. The film collected ₹6.36 crore net in India on Tuesday, October 20. The film was playing across 2,234 show, taking its total India net collection to ₹35.81 crore crore.

Ranabaali box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunited on-screen for the third time with Ranabaali . The real-life couple had previously starred in Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade previously. Their currently running period drama has been facing tough times at the box office but it seems like the first Tuesday showed some upward trend.

What is Ranabaali about? Ranabaali is set during the Great Famine of 1876-78 in the Madras Presidency and follows a fictional rebellion against British colonial rule. Instead of telling the life story of a historical figure, the film imagines a warrior who takes a stand against colonial oppression.

At the press conference recently on the release day, Rashmika compared Vijay's performance in the film to Allu Arjun's in Pushpa 2: The Rule and said he immersed himself in the character. “There was a similar experience in Pushpa 2 when Bunny sir (Allu Arjun) was doing that. Bunny sir as Bunny sir and Bunny sir as Pushpa were two different people,” she said, adding “Like that, when I saw Viju…I've seen him personally at home. When I saw him on set, it was just different. The actors who perform know the feeling. But genuinely speaking, we did Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, I feel like Ranabaali and Jayamma touched me. It felt different this time. For me, with the overall film, I have to say it's him. He's a one-man show."