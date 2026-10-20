Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he proposed to Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur before their wedding after his Italy plan failed on Koffee With Karan 9

Actor Vijay Deverakonda wanted Rashmika Mandanna to have a proposal story she could look back on, even if romance and grand gestures were not quite his style. The actor recently opened up about the thought behind his proposal to Rashmika and why he ended up asking her to marry him twice. The couple will share the story on the second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9, which premieres on JioHotstar on Wednesday, October 21. Vijay Deverakonda couldn't find the right ring in Italy, proposed to Rashmika Mandanna again in Udaipur.

Why Vijay's first proposal plan fell through Vijay had hoped to propose to Rashmika during their December trip to Italy, a few months before their February wedding. But the plan did not work out as he had hoped because he couldn't find a ring that felt right. He also didn't want his own discomfort with romantic gestures to mean Rashmika missed out on having a proposal story of her own.

Explaining what was going through his mind, Vijay said, “I didn't want Rashmika not to have one. Before our marriage in February, so in December when we were in Italy, I felt like I didn't want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn't find the right ring.”

The couple also put an end to speculation about the ring Vijay had given Rashmika before their wedding. It was not the engagement ring, and they revealed their actual rings during the show.