Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he proposed to Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur before their wedding after his Italy plan failed on Koffee With Karan 9
The couple will share the story on the second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9, which premieres on JioHotstar on Wednesday, October 21.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda wanted Rashmika Mandanna to have a proposal story she could look back on, even if romance and grand gestures were not quite his style. The actor recently opened up about the thought behind his proposal to Rashmika and why he ended up asking her to marry him twice. The couple will share the story on the second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9, which premieres on JioHotstar on Wednesday, October 21.
Why Vijay's first proposal plan fell through
Vijay had hoped to propose to Rashmika during their December trip to Italy, a few months before their February wedding. But the plan did not work out as he had hoped because he couldn't find a ring that felt right. He also didn't want his own discomfort with romantic gestures to mean Rashmika missed out on having a proposal story of her own.
Explaining what was going through his mind, Vijay said, “I didn't want Rashmika not to have one. Before our marriage in February, so in December when we were in Italy, I felt like I didn't want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn't find the right ring.”
The couple also put an end to speculation about the ring Vijay had given Rashmika before their wedding. It was not the engagement ring, and they revealed their actual rings during the show.
How Vijay proposed to Rashmika in Udaipur
Vijay eventually found the right moment during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. He chose the sangeet night, asking their close friends to gather after the event before getting down on one knee and proposing to Rashmika.
Sharing why he chose that moment, Vijay said, “I proposed to her on the first day of our wedding in Udaipur which was the sangeet night. After the sangeet I asked all my friends to come and I wanted to be around our friends where I went down on one knee and proposed to her. I didn't want to take that moment away from her.”
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's love story
Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Their chemistry on screen led to years of speculation about their relationship, but the two largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight. They eventually got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, with wedding ceremonies that honoured both their Telugu and Kodava traditions.
About Ranabaali
Meanwhile, Ranabaali brought Vijay and Rashmika together on screen once again, this time in a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Vijay plays the titular character, while Rashmika stars as his wife, Jayamma. Released in theatres on October 16, 2026, the film marked their first on-screen pairing since their wedding. Set in the 1800s Madras Presidency, the story explores the devastating impact of British colonial rule, focusing on a man-made famine that was allegedly engineered to help Britain obtain more grain from India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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