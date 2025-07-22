Was Amy Bradley ever found? Netflix docuseries explores haunting 1998 cruise ship disappearance

Netflix’s new docuseries, Amy Bradley Is Missing, digs into one of the most baffling disappearances in cruise ship history. The plot revolves around Amy Lynn Bradley, who vanished in 1998 during a vacation with her family aboard Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas. At the time, the 23-year-old had just graduated from college and was on the brink of starting a master’s program in sports psychology. What happened to Amy Lynn Bradley? The 23-year-old who disappeared from a cruise ship in 1998(Netflix)

What happened to Amy Bradley?

Amy had recently moved into her apartment, adopted a dog, and seemed to be entering a new phase of her independent life. However, that all stopped on March 23, 1998. She had been out dancing at the ship’s nightclub with her brother. Hours later, her father spotted her asleep on the balcony of their suite. But by morning, she was gone. Her shoes were left behind. No one ever saw her again.

The ship's crew launched a full sweep of all decks shortly after her disappearance. But Amy was not found. Local officials said the sea might eventually reveal her body, but it never did. “Not even a piece of clothing, nothing,” recalled Henry Vrutaal of the Curaçao Coast Guard on the docuseries. To this day, no physical evidence has confirmed what happened to her.

Who is Alister ‘Yellow’ Douglas?

According to Forbes, some believe Amy fell overboard. Others suspect foul play. One of the suspects is a man named Alister “Yellow” Douglas. He is reportedly a ship performer who was seen dancing with Amy that night. He was questioned by the FBI but never charged.

Douglas’s daughter appears in the docuseries and raises her own doubts. She describes troubling behaviour from her father after the cruise and claims she found a bag of photos of white women. However, he has consistently denied any involvement.

Eerie sightings of Amy Bradley add to the mystery

Then there are sightings. Several people say they saw Amy in the months and years after she disappeared - at a bar, on a beach, even in a sex trafficking photo shared with her family. Each lead offered a flash of hope but led nowhere concrete.

Amy Lynn Bradley's family still holding on

Amy’s family sued the Royal Caribbean in 1999, but the case was dismissed. They have never stopped searching or believing she could still be alive. “She’s out there. We are going to find her. And we are ready,” filmmaker Ari Mark recalls them saying during interviews.

If you have information, contact your local FBI office or the nearest U.S. embassy. Amy Bradley Is Missing is now streaming on Netflix.

FAQs:

1. Who was Amy Bradley?

A 23-year-old woman who vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise in 1998.

2. Was Amy Bradley ever found?

No, though there have been several unconfirmed sightings over the years.

3. What theories exist about her disappearance?

Theories range from falling overboard to kidnapping or sex trafficking.

4. Is Amy Bradley Is Missing a true story?

Yes, it's a Netflix docuseries based on the real-life case of Amy Bradley.