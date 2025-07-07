How Coast Guard swimmer Scott Ruskan saved 165 people during deadly Texas floods

Scott Ruskan, a 26-year-old rescue swimmer with the US Coast Guard, is being celebrated as an "American hero" for saving 165 individuals during his inaugural rescue mission amidst devastating floods in Central Texas. He was transferred from Oxford, New Jersey, to Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp severely affected by the flash floods of the Guadalupe River. The river rose 26 feet in just one hour, washing away vehicles, homes, and campsites. Scott Ruskan, a US Coast Guard rescue swimmer, rescued 165 individuals during catastrophic floods in Central Texas.(@northamericanrescue/ Instagram)

Also Read: Who is Scott Ruskan? ‘American hero’ who saved 165 lives in Texas floods

Scott Ruskan explains how he saved lives amid Texas floods

Stationed in Corpus Christi, Ruskan was not only a rescue swimmer on duty but also the sole triage coordinator at the location. Twelve helicopters from the Coast Guard, National Guard, and US Army airlifted victims while Scott Ruskan organized emergency medical treatment for those saved.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, he mentioned seeing a gathering of approximately 200 individuals from above."Yeah, as far as right now, we’ve been getting our tasks from higher above, mostly from the Army as of right now. But a lot of it has just been large state triages, so we were at Mystic yesterday for a long period of time," he said.

“We noticed a large bunch of kids at a camping site and thought, ‘Awesome, that’s our destination,’” Ruskan added. His work resulted in the successful removal of almost all those campers.

Also read: Camp Mystic flooding: Republican lawmaker reunites with his two daughters after deadly Texas floods

Ruskan was previously an accountant

Prior to enlisting in the Coast Guard, Ruskan worked as an accountant at KPMG and earned his degree from Rider University in 2021. He joined later that year, completed Aviation Survival Technician training in California, and became a rescue swimmer in 2022.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem commended him on social media, stating, “Scott Ruskan is a hero of America.” His unwavering bravery represents the essence and purpose of the US Coast Guard.

Texas continues its recovery efforts. At least 80 have been reported dead, and many more are missing.

FAQs

How does a Coast Guard rescue swimmer do their duties?

By organizing rescues and offering medical assistance during crises like floods, they save lives.

What is the death toll of the Texas floods?

At least 80 people have died in the disaster.

How to assist those affected by floods and other natural disasters?

Donations can be made to local relief funds, World Central Kitchen, the Red Cross, or other reputable organizations.