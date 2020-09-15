Alia Bhatt repeats Zimmermann dress from two years ago for Riddhima Kapoor’s birthday party

fashion-and-trends

Alia Bhatt has been spotted out and about town quite often these days, and the Sadak 2 actor who is all about minimalistic style is always looking chic in her simple ensembles, always wearing a mask in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor was spotted on Monday as she made her way to beau Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday bash where Ranbir, and cousins, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were also present. And while the bash made a couple of headlines, it was Alia’s choice of clothing that got everyone talking. In the multiple pictures posted on social media, Alia can be seen sporting a short floral dress with lace detailing by Zimmermann, and the reason the dress has everyone talking is because Alia wore it once before two years ago when she attended best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday party. Back then too, the dress from Zimmermann’s 2018 resort collection made headlines as Malaika Arora and Shraddha Kapoor were also spotted wearing it.

Shraddha wore the dress for the trailer launch of her film Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-starring Shahid Kapoor, while Malaika wore the dress for a night out, she had her hair pulled back, sporting deep red lipstick and completing the look with wedges.

Alia Bhatt seen in the dress two years ago. ( Instagram )

Two years ago, Alia sported the frilly dress with a sling bag, strappy heels, minimal make-up and her hair styled in crown-style braids, with the rest of her hair hanging loose.

For Riddhima’s birthday, Alia wore similar strappy heels, her hair loose and a mask covering her face. The actor sported an Apple watch and wore a Chanel sling bag to complete her look, she was sporting minimal make-up as usual. This isn’t the first time Alia has repeated outfits, the actor has very often repeated some of her favourite outfits, paying no heed to the unsaid ‘no repeats’ rule for Bollywood celebrities, and that’s very relatable.

