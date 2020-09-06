e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ananya Panday’s ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar at Khaali Peeli promotions put fashion police on alert

Ananya Panday’s ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar at Khaali Peeli promotions put fashion police on alert

Khaali Peeli promotions got Ananya Panday vibing in a smoking hot mood and these pictures are proof

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 06, 2020 08:35 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ananya Panday’s glam look for Khaali Peeli promotions
Ananya Panday’s glam look for Khaali Peeli promotions(Instagram/ananyapanday)
         

Delaying winters and setting the mercury soaring higher than usual, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday stepped out this weekend for the promotions of her upcoming Maqbool Khan-directorial, Khaali Peeli. Vibing in a smoking hot mood, Ananya’s ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar put fashion police on immediate alert.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 21-year-old star shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot that redefine ‘slay’. Donning a backless black crop top with a plunging neckline and voguish belted details, Ananya teamed the look with a pair of camouflage-print pants.

Opting for soft smokey eyes and a nude glossy lip shade, Ananya left her wavy tresses open as she accessorised the look with designer rings. Completing the glam look with a pair of black heels, Ananya looked totally stunning as she posed for the camera before a bright red backdrop.

Check out Ananya’s glam look here: 

Khaali Peeli teaser that came out last month, featured Ananya in a never-before-seen desi look. The diva has ever since kept fans updated on social media with her pictures from the set and a few recent ones showed her pulling off an Indian suit with a set of bangles, a nose pin, a pair of large metallic earrings and henna on her palms.  

Initially slated to release on June 12, 2020, Khaali Peeli took a backseat like other movies due to hit the screens this year courtesy the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Starring actor Ishaan Khatter opposite Ananya, the movie also features actors Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist and Satish Kaushik in a supporting role. Bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra, the entertainment flick is expected to have a digital release on an OTT platform, reportedly on October 2, 2020.

