At Mijwan 2018, Sonakshi Sinha was the picture of radiance in this regal saree

Deepika Padukone stole the show in a shimmering Manish Malhotra lehenga with flared hem at the seventh annual Mijwan fashion show, where she walked the ramp alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. But a saree-clad Sonakshi Sinha led the glamour on the red carpet at the star-studded Mijwan show.

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on Apr 19, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

When it comes to glitzy eveningwear there’s just no beating Malhotra. His razzle dazzle designs are famed for their statement quality and show-stopping vibes. But we are especially loving the luxe vibes of the shimmering ivory and gold fabric on Sonakshi’s saree.



Sonakshi proudly displayed her envy-inducing figure at Thursday’s gala, commanding attention in a full shimmer and sparkle sheer saree adorned in pearls and embroidered with pale sequins. She wore a seriously embellished halter neck blouse which added a super sexy vibe. It featured a heavily decorated plunging neckline that added even more high-end glamour to the sparkling design.

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Apr 19, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT

Sure, Sonakshi doesn’t look anything less than perfect, but her bronze, sunset-coloured smoky eyes, shimmering cheekbones, and a rosy pink lip brought Instagram beauty to the red carpet — and we could not stop staring. She styled her poker-straight hair back so all eyes could be on the saree and those beautiful jhumkas from Anmol Jewellers.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more