 At Mijwan 2018, Sonakshi Sinha was the picture of radiance in this regal saree | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 20, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

At Mijwan 2018, Sonakshi Sinha was the picture of radiance in this regal saree

For Mijwan 2018, actor Sonakshi Sinha wore the most regal-looking saree designed by Manish Malhotra. We’ve long been envious of Sonakhi’s style, but her pearl-adorned look gave us all sorts of fashion goals.

fashion and trends Updated: Apr 20, 2018 15:09 IST
Sanya Panwar
At Mijwan 2018, Sonakshi Sinha pretty much oozed perfection in a Manish Malhotra pearl-encrusted sheer saree.
At Mijwan 2018, Sonakshi Sinha pretty much oozed perfection in a Manish Malhotra pearl-encrusted sheer saree. (IANS)

Deepika Padukone stole the show in a shimmering Manish Malhotra lehenga with flared hem at the seventh annual Mijwan fashion show, where she walked the ramp alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. But a saree-clad Sonakshi Sinha led the glamour on the red carpet at the star-studded Mijwan show.

When it comes to glitzy eveningwear there’s just no beating Malhotra. His razzle dazzle designs are famed for their statement quality and show-stopping vibes. But we are especially loving the luxe vibes of the shimmering ivory and gold fabric on Sonakshi’s saree.


Sonakshi proudly displayed her envy-inducing figure at Thursday’s gala, commanding attention in a full shimmer and sparkle sheer saree adorned in pearls and embroidered with pale sequins. She wore a seriously embellished halter neck blouse which added a super sexy vibe. It featured a heavily decorated plunging neckline that added even more high-end glamour to the sparkling design.

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on

Sure, Sonakshi doesn’t look anything less than perfect, but her bronze, sunset-coloured smoky eyes, shimmering cheekbones, and a rosy pink lip brought Instagram beauty to the red carpet — and we could not stop staring. She styled her poker-straight hair back so all eyes could be on the saree and those beautiful jhumkas from Anmol Jewellers.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

tags

more from fashion and trends
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature