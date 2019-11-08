e-paper
Bollywood fashionistas show how to ace the boot look this winter season

From gorgeous knee-highs to combat boots, uncover these winter boot trends.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:47 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
It’s time to put those strappy sandals and pencil heels away.
It’s time to put those strappy sandals and pencil heels away.(Instagram)
         


Game Of Thrones is over, nevertheless, ‘winter is coming’. And as temperatures go down, the need to suit up to stay warm increases. It’s time to put those strappy sandals and pencil heels away and work on getting the boot game strong. From combat boots to knee-high ones, Bollywood fashionistas and celebrities show us how to ace the look for this winter. After all, you want a pair of boots that keep you warm and look cute. Besides, you shouldn’t have to choose between fashion and comfort.

Trendy or classic, each style depends on how you innovate according to your body type. Stylist Akansha Kapoor says, “It’s all about how you style the right boot length with your outfit. There are mid calf-high chelsea boots to go with either a pair of shorts or skirts falling below knee length. For the classic LBD we have thigh-high boots.”

 

She adds, “Perfect for casual outfits and weekend outings, combat boots look best when teamed with other edgy designs. To nail the look, stick to a dark colour palette and opt for heavy-duty fabrics, such as denim and leather.”

Stylist Shreya Jain says, “Material which makes you feel comfortable and is cosy is always advisable. Some styles even have a four-inch heel for a height boost, which are not appropriate for military drills.”

 

For durability of boots and to make them last longer, she recommends separating boots into two catagories, regulars and others. She says, “Always clean and stuff the boots before putting them back into the shoe rack.”

