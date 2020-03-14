e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / COVID 19: Fashion icon Donatella Versace donates 200,000 Euros to Italy hospital fighting coronavirus

COVID 19: Fashion icon Donatella Versace donates 200,000 Euros to Italy hospital fighting coronavirus

The Versace chief creative officer along with her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Milan, Italy
The Versace chief creative officer along with her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy.
The Versace chief creative officer along with her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Donatella Versace is the latest fashion personality to make a big and significant donation to help fight coronavirus infections. According to E! News, the Versace chief creative officer along with her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy.

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” said Versace in a statement shared on Instagram.

 

“This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones. This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another.”

Versace is the latest in a long list of Italian fashion brands and designers to offer financial assistance to help combat the country’s growing coronavirus crisis.

The country is the second hardest-hit country after China, where the virus was originated, no less than 1,260 people have died and more than 17,600 have been infected.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP’s Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state
Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP’s Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends