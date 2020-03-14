COVID 19: Fashion icon Donatella Versace donates 200,000 Euros to Italy hospital fighting coronavirus

fashion-and-trends

Donatella Versace is the latest fashion personality to make a big and significant donation to help fight coronavirus infections. According to E! News, the Versace chief creative officer along with her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy.

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” said Versace in a statement shared on Instagram.

“This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones. This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another.”

Versace is the latest in a long list of Italian fashion brands and designers to offer financial assistance to help combat the country’s growing coronavirus crisis.

The country is the second hardest-hit country after China, where the virus was originated, no less than 1,260 people have died and more than 17,600 have been infected.

