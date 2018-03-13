Deepika Padukone to Melania Trump: Oversize sleeves have caught stylish celebs’ attention

A cool-girl staple, big sleeves (think: tiered, flared, ruffled, or balloon-shaped) have a superhero-like ability to take any outfit from simple to sartorial in an instant but, at the same time, remain surprisingly wearable. Plus, they make even the smallest things like waving down your ride feel like a photo op.

After 2017 was owned by oversize sleeves — from dramatic flourishes to capped sleeves to belled cuffs to rolled-up balloon-sleeves — it seems the trend is picking up winds in 2018 too. Many fashionable personalities were seen sporting the dramatic flairs with sass to various prominent platforms.

The first lady of US, Melania Trump, has been a fan of the trend for a long time. She sported a white dress by fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic featuring the designer’s signature puff cuffs in 2016. Then in 2017, she arrived at a November state dinner in Beijing in a black floral gown with oversized, furred-sleeves. Later on, she wore a Dior dress with oversized sleeves for the unveiling of the White House Christmas decorations.

More recently, Oscar winning actor, Frances McDormand, sported a bell-sleeved blue Valentino gown at Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, 2018, where she won the award for best actress for her role in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

In Bollywood, actor Deepika Padukone donned a gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock with sculpted bodyline and voluminous sleeves. The Padmaavat star rocked the look at the red carpet of an awards show on Sunday.

Another fashionista, actor Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her high fashion looks, has also been seen sporting the oversized sleeves trend over the years. She has donned the look at many red carpets, award ceremonies, inaugurations, and television shows.

