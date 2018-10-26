Designer Gaurav Gupta opens new store in New Delhi, actors Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Miss World Manushi Chillar attend the fashion party

Designer Gaurav Gupta is known for merging indigenous Indian construction and embellishing techniques with his futuristic ideas. In the years he’s been designing, Gaurav has created a niche for his eponymous label as a progressive couturier and carved a world that is future primitive, reflected through his sculpture-like garments.

On the recent opening of his brand-new couture flagship store in New Delhi, actors namely, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Prateik Babbar and Miss WorldManushi Chillar graced the occasion. They were joined by the city’s creative and cultural catalysts.

Actor Jim Sarbh performs at the new store opening for designer Gaurav Gupta

The brand’s latest couture collection Descend was presented at the new store launch, through an immersive theatrical experience by artists collective called Crow. The show brought together fashion and conceptual art through living installations scattered through the store. Actors Jim Sarbh, Ayesha Raza, cellist Sayan Sinha and dancer Aseng Borang amongst others embodied less explored feelings such as Melancholia, False Dreams, Rumour, Desire and Delirium, through custom Gaurav Gupta couture looks that are reflective of the mood.

The store is located in the historic Mehrauli area, and is a one-of-a-kind experiential retail space unraveling the couturier’s dreamscape, with an added focus on haute couture and customization.

Scroll through a few more pictures here:

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari with Designer Gaurav Gupta

Miss World Manushi Chillar with Designer Gaurav Gupta

Prateik Babbar, Sanya Sagar with Gaurav Gupta

A glimpse of the store

Take a look at the store interiors, located in Mehrauli, New Delhi

The store extends Gaurav Gupta’s collection’s brand image with its futuristic elements

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 15:58 IST