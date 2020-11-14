Diwali 2020 looks: From Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Kakkar and others, here’s who wore what in Bollywood

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 14:27 IST

The festive vibes might have just kicked in for you but our Tinsel Town celebrities are already up and glittering in their glamorous best or so the pictures of Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi, Shamita Shetty, Mouni Roy, Saiee Manjrekar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and others prove. Painting the Internet in multicolours, the Bollywood actors looked nothing short of patakhaas and we do not long for the actual firecrackers anymore.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman made our jaws drop in awe with his dapper look in Jaipur’s signature block print kurta from the Indian fashion label ‘Mayyera Jaipur’. The pure fabric, fresh colours and elegant silhouette of the kurta brewed with subtle prints, surprising embellishments and passionate attention to detail, made Salman’s Diwali look go viral instantly and we are not surprised.

Kareena and Saif, on the other hand, rang in a subtle bonfire Diwali in Chandigarh as they expect their second child. While Saif nailed the nawab look in a pathani black kurta and white trouser, Kareena looked her ethnic best in a pair of comfy white plazzo and kurti set teamed with a maroon dupatta and a similar coloured bindi to add to the festive feels. Our little munchkin Taimur, complimented his parents in an all-white kurta-pyjama.

Sidharth stole hearts in a red kurta with knot-work from Kunal Rawal’s luxury Indian contemporary brand. The non-conformist and multi-functional approach towards the design with a clever play on texture that retained the Indian culture made Sid’s kurta one of our favourite Diwali looks this year.

Television-turned-Bollywood diva, Mouni Roy looked her sartorial best in a tissue gold saree and sunset over the horizon block. The elegant ensemble is credited to Indian fashion house MuRa belonging to Mubina and Ramaniyata.

Actor Shamita Shetty looked enchanting in a blue and gold suit that sported ethnic motifs with spatters of trendy designs while Shilpa looked LIT in a haute pink saree and heavy silver jewellery.

Salman’s Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee, dolled up in a ravishing red lehenga by fashion designer Ashley Rebello. Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a sleek bun, Saiee accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and we cannot get over her fiery look.

While Nora channelled her royal vibes in a lehenga from designer Ashish Batra’s Ameeran collection, Neha set the Internet on fire in a sultry blue saree.

Soha and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu added to the splash of colours on our social media feeds in twinning purple outfits. Kunal contrasted them in a pastel green kurta teamed with a pair of white pyjama.

Opting for a cotton kurta set lined with bold floral laces on the sides and at the hem, Huma stood out in an off-white ensemble that featured jaal work, silver diagonal gota on the pants and the neckline of the kurta accentuated with heavy cotton laces to give a festive finish. The attire is credited to Indian fashion house Mulmul.

A belted saree from ace designer Sabyasachi sealed the Diwali vibe for Ludo star Fatima Sana Shaikh. The six yards of elegance came in a black base with multi-coloured floral and motif prints which Fatima teamed with a cut-sleeves glittery black blouse and a black leather belt with stars studded on it.

While the list is still missing out on many of the actors’ Diwali look, it sure serves the message of going vocal for local as PM Modi had reiterated earlier.

