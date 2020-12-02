Exciting things coming up: Alaya F turns on the heat with tasselled shorts and thigh high boots in mystery pole dancing pic

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:33 IST

Alaya F made everyone sit up and take notice with her debut performance alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Janemann, and since her first onscreen appearance, the 23-year-old has managed to rack up quite a fan following with her interesting social media posts that cover a range of topics including fitness, make-up, dance, fashion, food, skin care, while also giving her huge fan following several sneak peaks into her life. Most recently, the young actor who turned 23 this week, took to her Instagram account to give fans a glimpse inside her birthday celebrations. She posted a photo of herself against a wall of balloons and birthday decor from her birthday celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic - that were in Ali Baug, which is just off the coast of Mumbai - looking as stunning as ever in a skimpy, metallic silver bikini, showing off her toned abs. “Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes!...”, she captioned the post.

Alaya also shared another sneak peak from what appears to be an upcoming project. The young actor is wearing a shimmery, shiny two piece co-ordinated set including an embellished bralette and tasselled hot shorts, with matching thigh-high embellished boots and a matching hand piece as she dances with the pole. Unlike her usual onscreen looks, Alaya is seen sporting big hair and tonnes of make-up which included thick lashes, a deep lip colour and lots of eye make-up in the monochrome shot, which she captioned, “Lots of exciting things coming up! Can’t wait for you guys to see it!”