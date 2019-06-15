I am my pride: Fashion designers sketch their Pride vision in rainbow hues

In the landmark judgement for the LGBTQI community in India, the Supreme Court had lifted a colonial-era ban on gay sex in September last year and this is the first Pride month post the game-changing ruling. And that makes the Pride celebrations even more significant. June was chosen for LGBT Pride month to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, many pride events are hosted during this month to recognise the impact LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning (or: queer), intersex) individuals have had in the world. We got some of the leading designers to create sketches reflecting their design ethos in rainbow colours.

Reynu Taandon

This sketch depicts the fusion of contemporary and tradition at its best. The amalgamation of the traditional embroidery with a contemporary cut is the dream outfit of every bride. The vibrant colors and pastel hues make it best for every occasion. The grandeur of the outfit makes the bride more regal like a princess. By this outfit in these colours I extend my support to my friends and wellwishers, who belongs to the LGBTQ community and for their equal rights.

Sahil Aneja

The souvenir bomber jacket worn over a turtle neck and a pair of trackpants exudes the vibrancy of the LGBTQI hues. The vibrant accents on the pocket detailing and sleeves capture the exuberant spirit of Pride month.

Arpita Mehta

It’s an over the top all-embroidered super shot blazer dress, accompanied by embroidered thigh high boots and a skull cap. These colours represent freedom in feeling the happiness, of accepting who you are, and owning every bit of it!

Shruti Sancheti

It is a colourful tiered boho skirt with a bustier top in LGBTQ colours and the hues are harmonious and depict the vibrance and energy of the community.

Gaurav Khanjo

I’ve created a halter jumpsuit which has an extended scarf like vibe. Also I’ve used black as a symbol of being confident. The knitted socks teamed with sneakers gives it an athleisure spirit. The toned line and the red hair reflect a sharp personality.

Rimple & Harpreet

The Pride flag colours have a strong contextual connotation in the current times as they inspire inclusivity, freedom and courage to be true to ones inherent self and not shy away from it due to societal pressures.

Alpana & Neeraj

This is a constructed, playful little dress with a draped heart in the centre. We have used shades of red and neon pink as these colours symbolise unconditional love for us. The various shades of red converge at the centre of the heart uniting all into one big loving community. Rainbow coloured balloons signify unity in diversity and a celebratory, happy, playful vibe.



Samant Chauhan

Rainbow, a symbol of a happy life and yet so bold exactly like the LGBTQ community. The garment is inspired from those same magical colours and the pleats and drape stand strong and fierce which talks about the strength LGBTQ radiates.

Salita Nanda

Our ensemble is a celebration of love, the colours of the flag are represented in confetti style hearts with the colour pink symbolising, the bloom or coming out with joy and acceptance. The denims brings the casual to the ensemble and the pink puffed bomber jacker the spunk.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 08:36 IST