Is pelvage the new erogenous zone?

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:12 IST

Nushrat Bharucha’s one-shoulder Yousef Akbar gown, which had a daring slit running across the hip bone has been the talk of the town. The emerald green outfit was supported by two straps on the side exuding a bondage vibe. Of late, the likes of Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor have opted for gowns where a risque slit which ran dangerously up exposing the pelvage. Is thigh-high slit passe? And pelvage the new erogenous zone?

Designer Namarata Joshipura quips, “Today it’s all about the online hits and being spoken about. I’d love to do a pelvage exposing gown, but there are only that many opportunities in India to showcase such off-the-wall offerings. My bodysuits have always been very high cut, but I don’t do it because it’s overly sexy. It’s just a sporty-yet-glam vibe I’m trying to send out.”

Malaika Arora.

Internationally, the likes of Jennifer Lopez have rocked risque cuts in outfits by Fausto Puglisi. Designer Monisha Jaising says, “This is how you sell couture to the world, however, you don’t sell the exact red carpet version to the client but only after tweaking it. These daring cuts only create drama and instant visibility but pieces are later altered for clients.”

Over the years, designers like Anthony Vaccarello have redefined the way legs are exposed by bringing out dresses slashed across the hip bone season after season. Stylist Divyak D’Souza hails Nushrat’s look as gutsy. “The red carpet events are becoming so frequent and everyone is trying to make a mark. Having said that, skin show for the sake of skin show never works and you look uncomfortable. Plus, one should take into consideration factors like how do you sit down at an awards ceremony wearing such a dramatic outfit,” says Divyak.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter