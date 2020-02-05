e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’

Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’

Oscars 2020: A return to ‘extravagance’ is what one fashion stylist is predicting when Hollywood stars parade the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:53 IST

Reuters
Oscar shaped chocolates are pictured during a media preview of this year's Academy's Governors Ball in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Oscar shaped chocolates are pictured during a media preview of this year's Academy's Governors Ball in Los Angeles, California, U.S.(REUTERS)
         

A return to ‘extravagance’ is what one fashion stylist is predicting when Hollywood stars parade the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday.

“There were years where it was minimal. And, you know, people were wearing tuxedos, suits and blacks and that’s always a classic,” said New York-based stylist Katie Keim.

But this year Keim said she expects to see “extravagance ... colour, shape, sequins.”

Certainly, the right look for the Oscars can earn a celebrity tons of attention - both good and bad.

Vibrant colours and the mixing of hues such as red and pink are trends Keim is expecting to see continue in this year’s award season, along with exaggerated silhouettes and sequins.

“Shape is a huge one, and I’m always looking for something really interesting and ornate when I pull dresses for my clients,” Keim said.

“It’s going to be all over the place, sequins, embellishment, beading...think of the Roaring Twenties and 100 hundred years later.”

As for the stars to watch, Keim listed the entire star-studded cast of ‘Little Women’, which includes Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, as her most anticipated.

“All those girls are exciting and they look great on the red carpet,” she said.

Keim said the Oscars red carpet merges the best of fashion and the best in film.

“And that makes the stakes a little bit higher and everybody kind of goes for it without jumping over the cliff and going too far,” Keim said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed with a few modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K
Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends