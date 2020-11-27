Jennifer Lopez poses completely nude for new single ‘In The Morning’. Here’s the secret to her flawless physique and skin at 51

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 18:15 IST

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez seems to be aging backwards and the cover art for her latest single, ‘In The Morning’ will have you believing the same. Jennifer’s taut skin and amazing physique are the most talked-about when it comes to Hollywood celebrities, and when the 51-year-old artist posted the cover art of her latest single on her social media handles, she left all her fans shook. Jennifer was seen posing completely in the nude, wearing nothing but her engagement ring, in the photo. Her muscular physique and toned abs are definitely a sight to behold.

The cover featured the ‘Hustlers’ actor posing naked as she bends over with her hand on her knee flaunting her well-built muscular physique. “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday,” she wrote along with the picture.

In a 2016 interview with Hello!, she had revealed, “I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness.”

In the same interview she shared that “drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine.” As for the secret behind her taut and glowing skin, she shared her post-workout skincare routine, “I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy. Then I’ll usually put on moisturiser and sunscreen, with maybe a little make-up if I’m going out or moisturiser and eye cream if it’s the evening.”

Lopez had earlier this month delivered a powerful speech at the E! People’s Choice Award when she was named as the People’s Icon of 2020.

