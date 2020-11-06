e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kangana Ranaut flaunts ‘bheedu attitude’, aces winter fashion at Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh’s dinner party in Manali

Kangana Ranaut flaunts ‘bheedu attitude’, aces winter fashion at Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh’s dinner party in Manali

National Award winner and Tannu Weds Manu Returns actor Kangana Ranaut captioned her Instagram photo, “Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ..... remember one thing style mein rehne ka .... bheedu attitude.”

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kangana Ranaut with the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh
Kangana Ranaut with the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh(Instagram)
         

National Award winner and Tannu Weds Manu Returns actor Kangana Ranaut has been busy spending quality time with her family in her hometown of Manali. The Queen actor has been busy with the wedding festivities of her cousins, giving fans a glimpse of what lockdown wedding fashion should look like. Kangana, who is also at a war of words with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, recently visited the home of the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh, who hosted a dinner party for the actor and her loved ones. Kangana looked gorgeous as ever, rocking her usual classic, formal style of dressing. The 33-year-old actor wore an entirely woolen ensemble perfect for the winters, featuring a white close-necked sweater under a grey vest and matching skirt. She wore an over-sized grey cardigan over her outfit, her curly hair falling messily around her make-up free face. Kangana completed her look with ankle-high black boots. The caption for her Instagram photo preached, “Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ..... remember one thing style mein rehne ka .... bheedu attitude.”

 

Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, who was also present at the dinner party shared several photos and videos from the night, and wrote, has also shared several glimpses of their dinner scene featuring the actress and wrote a thank you note that read, “Maharaja of Nalagarh Vijayendra Singh a dear family friend hosted dinner for Kangana and us in Manali, such a gracious and wonderful host, many thanks .”

 

On the professional front, Kangana is all set for the release of her upcoming project Thalaivi, which is a biopic of former cinema starlet and CM of Tamil Nadu, the late J. Jayalalithaa.

