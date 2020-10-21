Kangana Ranaut stuns in pastel blue lehenga, pearls and ‘borrowed jhumkas from mom’ for brothers’ wedding in Manali

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:18 IST

Kangana Ranaut may be occupied with many controversies, but celebration is the only thing that is presently on the Queen actor’s mind, who is busy with the wedding festivities of her cousins Karan and Aksht. Kangana shared photos and videos from the small ceremony in her ancestral home in Manali in a private, small ceremony on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Twitter, Kangana shared a video on Tuesday of the Haldi ceremony, writing, “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today.”

Kangana looked gorgeous in a red embroidered traditional Indian suit which she paired with her mom’s earrings. She tweeted, “Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look?”. The dress was by designer duo Rimpal and Harpreet. Kangana sported a subtle smokey eye and wore her hair in loose waves, a red rose holding her hair in place.

Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look ? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QOZBIrWHPc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

For the main event on Wednesday, Kangana went for a powder blue lehenga. The Manikarnika looked ethereal with minimal, dewy make-up, her hair flowing in waves and a pearl choker to complete the look. Her team shared photos of the actor along with the caption, “Kangana wore a pastel lehenga adorned with pearls for her cousin’s wedding today”.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter