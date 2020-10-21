e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kangana Ranaut stuns in pastel blue lehenga, pearls and ‘borrowed jhumkas from mom’ for brothers’ wedding in Manali

Kangana Ranaut stuns in pastel blue lehenga, pearls and ‘borrowed jhumkas from mom’ for brothers’ wedding in Manali

Kangana Ranaut’s previous outfit had her looking gorgeous in a red embroidered traditional Indian suit which she paired with her mom’s earrings. She tweeted, “Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look?”

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:18 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut(Twitter)
         

Kangana Ranaut may be occupied with many controversies, but celebration is the only thing that is presently on the Queen actor’s mind, who is busy with the wedding festivities of her cousins Karan and Aksht. Kangana shared photos and videos from the small ceremony in her ancestral home in Manali in a private, small ceremony on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Twitter, Kangana shared a video on Tuesday of the Haldi ceremony, writing, “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today.”

Kangana looked gorgeous in a red embroidered traditional Indian suit which she paired with her mom’s earrings. She tweeted, “Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look?”. The dress was by designer duo Rimpal and Harpreet. Kangana sported a subtle smokey eye and wore her hair in loose waves, a red rose holding her hair in place.

 
 

For the main event on Wednesday, Kangana went for a powder blue lehenga. The Manikarnika looked ethereal with minimal, dewy make-up, her hair flowing in waves and a pearl choker to complete the look. Her team shared photos of the actor along with the caption, “Kangana wore a pastel lehenga adorned with pearls for her cousin’s wedding today”.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
High-profile kidnapping plot fans Pakistan political crisis
High-profile kidnapping plot fans Pakistan political crisis
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung surfaces after 3 years, dumps BJP, allies with TMC
Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung surfaces after 3 years, dumps BJP, allies with TMC
IPL live score: Karthik falls, RCB get 5 KKR wickets in 9 overs
IPL live score: Karthik falls, RCB get 5 KKR wickets in 9 overs
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Palghar lynching case: 208 new accused named, 50 arrested
Palghar lynching case: 208 new accused named, 50 arrested
Bombay HC questions ‘investigative’ journalism by news channels in SSR death case
Bombay HC questions ‘investigative’ journalism by news channels in SSR death case
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In