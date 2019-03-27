Kartik Aaryan’s streetwear is easy to get from your favourite retail stores. Get the looks

Kartik Aaryan is the ultimate boy next door, which is he has portrayed through his various characters and definitely through his fashion sense. After the success of his latest movie, the Luka Chuppi actor is now working on Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan. However, apart from his movies, we are obsessing over his street style which looks comfortable, cool and extremely adaptable. His looks are perfect for almost all informal occasions, especially for college and party weekends.

Kartik’s style has always been filled with a lot of funky clothes especially graphic t-shirts, jackets and sweatshirts. He has also become quite a trend-setter for sneakers in India. The actor has sported a number of sneakers from designer labels like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Y-3. However, Kartik’s style can also be easily found at retail stores like H&M, Zara, Asos, Levi’s and many more.

We have enlisted a few clothing items similar to Kartik Aaryan’s which should definitely be in your wardrobe.

Shirts

Kartik Aaryan’s shirts are the perfect options for summers. His graphic, plaid and floral shirts are our favourite and should definitely be a part of every man’s wardrobe.

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts are a statement piece of clothing and it is trending to be one of the most significant trends for both men and women. Kartik Aaryan’s sweatshirts are great inspiration if you want to add a bit of quirk factor to your plain clothes or a muted look.

T-shirts

Kartik Aaryan loves to use his T-shirts to make a statement. His T-shirts are basic yet funky, thus making them the ideal fashion piece to level-up your street style.

Jackets

Kartik Aaryan’s take on jackets can help you upgrade your closet. The choice of colours, patterns, textures in leather and other materials make him one of the coolest dressed celebs of our times. Sharp, casual and on trend.

Shoes

Kartik Aryan’s shoe collection has created quite a buzz in the Indian fashion industry. However, the best part about his sneaker collection is their easy availability at a number of retail stores.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 10:54 IST