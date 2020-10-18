e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kriti Sanon gives a chic twist to ethnic wear, ditches dupatta for a jacket with her scarlet lehenga

Kriti Sanon gives a chic twist to ethnic wear, ditches dupatta for a jacket with her scarlet lehenga

Kriti Sanon’s throwback picture, where she left the dupatta at home and carried off a ruffle jacket instead with her scarlet rose print lehenga, amps up the style quotient this festive season

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 11:01 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kriti Sanon ditches dupatta for a jacket with her scarlet lehenga in this ethnic look
Kriti Sanon ditches dupatta for a jacket with her scarlet lehenga in this ethnic look(Instagram/sukritigrover)
         

We all know the woes of lugging a dupatta around our neck but Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon’s throwback picture got the ladies sorted with a clever and sartorial hack for such occasions. In the throwback picture that has resurfaced on the Internet from December 2019, Kriti is seen giving a chic twist to ethnic wear and amping up the style quotient this festive season.

For those who missed the diva’s ravishing look earlier, Indian designer Shehla Khan recently shared Kriti’s picture from an awards night in December 2019 which shows the Bollywood actor donning a statement ensemble. The scarlet rose print lehenga with an open back strappy blouse is from Shehla’s Nostalgia collection.

 

The rose print skirt prettified with halter blouse ensured that Kriti will be the talk of the town as she still is. Kriti teamed the lehenga and the slinky blouse with an added layer of an organza ruffle detail jacket and ditched the dupatta.

The sexy long sheer jacket fanned the oomph factor. A pair of metallic juttis added to the traditional-meets-contemporary feels.

For the accessories, Kriti went for a diamond encrusted choker with ruby drops by Rose. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Kriti wore a crimson lip tint and sported highlighted cheeks with soft smoky eyes.

 

Kriti’s gorgeous look is tempting enough to try not only at a festive event but also at a cocktail party or at a friend’s sangeet bash where we are able to dance the night away easily. It is a perfect bridesmaid look for the wedding function.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In