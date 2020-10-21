Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kartik Aaryan looks like royalty as he turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s Ruhaaniyat collection dedicated to women artisans

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:04 IST

After a coronavirus-induced hiatus of seven months, actor Kartik Aaryan turned showstopper for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, flagging off Lakme Fashion Week 2020 digitally. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star turned showstopper for the celebrity costume designer, who’s teaming up with Mijwan Welfare Association, which works with women artisans. Malhotra has shared a glimpse of his new collection, capturing a sneak-peek into Kartik’s new look in his showstopper avatar, on Instagram. The ace designer praised the young star for his special gesture, “The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld. Lots of love and blessings.”

Malhotra also posted an image of Kartik on Wednesday, writing, “Our muse for Ruhaaniyat - Wedding Festive 2020, standing tall in all his regality, Kartik Aaryan looks every bit aristocratic in our zardozi and zari old world handcrafted embroidery masterpiece which took 6 months to make. This collared sherwani is inspired from a museum piece of the Mughal dynasty and worn with a contemporary interpretation of the traditional Awadhi Izhar and is draped with a long trailing traditional shawl-like zari embroidered woven textured drape. Recreating the contemporary nawab of Awadh.”

Kartik reposted the video of the fashion film on his Instagram, expressing his joy to resume work with this special association. He noted,” First thing I Shot after 7 months. And am glad it is for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all time Fav @manishmalhotra05. #Ruhaaniyat. @lakmefashionweek. Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm.” The actor’s new look in a beefy avatar, where he’s seen sporting long hair, has grabbed eyeballs and got his fans anxious to see him walk the ramp tonight. Kartik also posted a photo of himself looking outside the window wearing the Manish Malhotra ensemble along with the caption, “Iss look mein film shoot karni chaiye na?” To which Janhvi Kapoor responded in the negative.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter