e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Maternity fashion: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emma Roberts and Gigi Hadid’s jaw-dropping pregnancy looks

Maternity fashion: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emma Roberts and Gigi Hadid’s jaw-dropping pregnancy looks

As the storks get ready to visit Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emma Roberts and Gigi Hadid next year, here’s how celebrity mommies-to-be are nailing the maternity fashion in a mix of comfort with glamour

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:08 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emma Roberts and Gigi Hadid’s jaw-dropping pregnancy looks
Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emma Roberts and Gigi Hadid’s jaw-dropping pregnancy looks(Instagram/anushkasharma/gigihadid/emmaroberts/kareenakapoorkhan)
         

Fans have been in a frenzy ever since Tinsel Town divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, Hollywood beauty Emma Roberts and supermodel Gigi Hadid dropped their pregnancy news during COVID-19 quarantine. As the storks get ready to visit them next year, the celebrity mommies-to-be are nailing the maternity fashion in a mix of comfort with glamour.

From polkas to denims, kaftans and flowy dresses, the divas have been raising the bar for haute couture during pregnancy. Here’s how the stars have been laying down style statements in the perfect maternity garment.

Anushka Sharma

As she broke the Internet with the news of expecting her first child with Indian cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, Anushka shared a picture flaunting her baby bump in a polka dot dress by LA-based label Nicholas. The classic print with the ruffle detailing and the ruche midriff is perfect to show off the baby bump.

Though Anushka rounded off the gorgeous dress with her million dollar smile and pregnancy glow, the glam maternity style is worth a jaw-dropping Rs 45,000.  

In another Instagram post that Anushka recently shared, the 32-year-old actor donned a basic white top teamed with a blue tie-dye patterned skirt. The achromatic top featured a crew neckline and loose long sleeves.  

Before sharing the news with fans, Anushka was seen on social media donning a pair of mom jeans. The high-waisted, straight-cut silhouette from the ’90s is a fashion statement until your baby bump grows.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Expecting her second child with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has set the perfect maternity trend in airy kaftans and flowy dresses to ace the comfortable yet stylish look. Recently, she was clicked by the shutterbugs while on her way to actor-sister Karisma Kapoor’s house. The mommy-to-be turned heads in blue printed separates with grey pointed pumps. 

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life ❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Glowing like the true Bollywood Begum, Kareena also sported a classic denim shirt during one of the promotional shoots for a brand. The embroidered blue denim leather-trim shirt by the famous French fashion retailer, The Kooples, costs Rs 23,478.

Gigi Hadid

As she rang in her 25th birthday with baby daddy Zayn Malik, the international model was also seen donning a pair of light blue jeans teamed with a black top. Moms jeans are definitely ruling the maternity fashion in third trimester.

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Though she had kept her pregnancy news, with her long-term boyfriend, a secret from the world, her stunning pregnancy photoshoots stunned the world. Apart from maternity jeans, flowy dresses and oversized hoodies flaunted her baby bump like a pro. 

View this post on Instagram

making-of :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

View this post on Instagram

33 weeks ♡

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

View this post on Instagram

a few more from 7.26 🧚

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

View this post on Instagram

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

View this post on Instagram

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Emma Roberts

Though her impeccable fashion choices have always left the fashion police gushing, her sartorial choices ever since she announced her pregnancy have kept us hooked. From wearing a baby pink polka dots dress with balloon sleeves and frill detailing from the label, Batsheva, to donning a flowy floor-length off-shoulder dress, Emma’s maternity fashion has surely made heads turn. 

View this post on Instagram

baby doll dress has a whole new meaning 🎀

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

View this post on Instagram

Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

While the We’re the Millers actor and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together, the diva won our vote earlier too by flaunting a pink and white gingham dress teamed with matching mules. The diva had accesorised it with a straw hat and a pair of quirky, white-framed cat-eye sunglasses. 

View this post on Instagram

she wanted to match (a while ago) 🌸 @lilykershaw

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

While they have been complete stunners in their respective careers, their invincible sartorial game when it comes to maternity fashion is our recent favourite and we can’t wait for more visual treats to add to our list.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
25 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
25 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
SII’s Adar Poonawalla says there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024
SII’s Adar Poonawalla says there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024
PM congratulates Harivansh on second innings in Rajya Sabha
PM congratulates Harivansh on second innings in Rajya Sabha
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In