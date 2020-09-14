Maternity fashion: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emma Roberts and Gigi Hadid’s jaw-dropping pregnancy looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:08 IST

Fans have been in a frenzy ever since Tinsel Town divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, Hollywood beauty Emma Roberts and supermodel Gigi Hadid dropped their pregnancy news during COVID-19 quarantine. As the storks get ready to visit them next year, the celebrity mommies-to-be are nailing the maternity fashion in a mix of comfort with glamour.

From polkas to denims, kaftans and flowy dresses, the divas have been raising the bar for haute couture during pregnancy. Here’s how the stars have been laying down style statements in the perfect maternity garment.

Anushka Sharma

As she broke the Internet with the news of expecting her first child with Indian cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, Anushka shared a picture flaunting her baby bump in a polka dot dress by LA-based label Nicholas. The classic print with the ruffle detailing and the ruche midriff is perfect to show off the baby bump.

Though Anushka rounded off the gorgeous dress with her million dollar smile and pregnancy glow, the glam maternity style is worth a jaw-dropping Rs 45,000.

In another Instagram post that Anushka recently shared, the 32-year-old actor donned a basic white top teamed with a blue tie-dye patterned skirt. The achromatic top featured a crew neckline and loose long sleeves.

Before sharing the news with fans, Anushka was seen on social media donning a pair of mom jeans. The high-waisted, straight-cut silhouette from the ’90s is a fashion statement until your baby bump grows.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Expecting her second child with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has set the perfect maternity trend in airy kaftans and flowy dresses to ace the comfortable yet stylish look. Recently, she was clicked by the shutterbugs while on her way to actor-sister Karisma Kapoor’s house. The mommy-to-be turned heads in blue printed separates with grey pointed pumps.

Glowing like the true Bollywood Begum, Kareena also sported a classic denim shirt during one of the promotional shoots for a brand. The embroidered blue denim leather-trim shirt by the famous French fashion retailer, The Kooples, costs Rs 23,478.

Gigi Hadid

As she rang in her 25th birthday with baby daddy Zayn Malik, the international model was also seen donning a pair of light blue jeans teamed with a black top. Moms jeans are definitely ruling the maternity fashion in third trimester.

Though she had kept her pregnancy news, with her long-term boyfriend, a secret from the world, her stunning pregnancy photoshoots stunned the world. Apart from maternity jeans, flowy dresses and oversized hoodies flaunted her baby bump like a pro.

Emma Roberts

Though her impeccable fashion choices have always left the fashion police gushing, her sartorial choices ever since she announced her pregnancy have kept us hooked. From wearing a baby pink polka dots dress with balloon sleeves and frill detailing from the label, Batsheva, to donning a flowy floor-length off-shoulder dress, Emma’s maternity fashion has surely made heads turn.

While the We’re the Millers actor and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together, the diva won our vote earlier too by flaunting a pink and white gingham dress teamed with matching mules. The diva had accesorised it with a straw hat and a pair of quirky, white-framed cat-eye sunglasses.

While they have been complete stunners in their respective careers, their invincible sartorial game when it comes to maternity fashion is our recent favourite and we can’t wait for more visual treats to add to our list.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter