  • Sunday, Jul 08, 2018
Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar set couple twinning goals in new photo shoot

Model Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar wowed with their unique his-and-hers style that has a polished-yet-playful vibe. See the best looks from Milind and Ankita’s latest photo shoot here.

fashion and trends Updated: Jul 08, 2018 15:25 IST
Sanya Panwar
Sanya Panwar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar wore super-stylish, all-black outfits for their photo shoot. See their look below.
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar wore super-stylish, all-black outfits for their photo shoot. See their look below. (Instagram)

The only thing more exciting than a new celebrity couple is one that also happens to be incredibly stylish. Cue: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. The newly-married lovebirds shared photos from a new photo shoot on Instagram on Saturday, and honestly, we can’t figure out which one was better dressed.

Both Milind and Ankita wore super-stylish, all-black outfits, but the model went for soft charcoal grays, while his wife went dark in a black-toned gown.

Ankita nailed the luxe look with her sleeveless ball gown, which featured a sheer embellished bodice and a voluminous skirt — certainly fit for a black-tie affair. Ankita elevated the look with an edgy-but-ladylike brown leather bag. Milind mirrored her tailored formal look in his striped tousers and matching lace-up flower-embroidered shirt.

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on

Milind and Ankita showed off their loving bond in another, more playful, laid-back look. We’re loving the cool minimalism in Milind and Ankita’s subtly coordinated his-and-hers looks.

Milind looked dapper in his elevated brown trouser and shirt, paired with a bold, metallic grey, paisley print jacket. Ankita, too, made a statement in a printed bloom-adorned dress with adjustable straps.

