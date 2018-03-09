Mira Rajput Kapoor’s floral anarkali is young, fun and with a dose of cool-girl edge

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor already has a seriously impressive list of designers who dress her (Anamika Khanna, Masaba Gupta, Monisha Jaising, Raw Mango, Monika Nidhii) and ask her to walk at fashion week runways (Anita Dongre). The stylish celebrity wife never fails to stun in exuberant prints and interesting cuts and silhouettes, but she always keeps it demure and age-appropriate.

On Thursday, Mira once gain walked the line between ladylike elegance and youthful fun, when she was spotted rocking an ethnic look at the store launch of SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi in Mumbai. She chose to wear an oh-so-pretty ivory and blue floral anarkali from the designer’s latest spring summer collection, Dahlia.

Her floor-sweeping full-sleeved anarkali came with a matching dupatta. But what really edged up her floral print ensemble was the shimmery blue sequin details along the neckline and border of the dupatta. This added an alluring (but not over-the-top) sartorial sensibility to the flawlessly, impeccably sophisticated look for a girl her age.

Mira skillfully mixed her youthful innocence with a more mature style by keeping her make-up and hair sleek — nude lips, heavily kohled eyes and hair tied in a high ponytail — but making a statement with her limited but splashy accessories. Quirky silver earrings from jewellery label Lare M gave her outfit a kick of colour and energy.

