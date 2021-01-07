e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan in sideswept hair, vintage look raises the bar for maternity fashion, Masaba Gupta heaps praises for ‘hardworking’ Bebo

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan in sideswept hair, vintage look raises the bar for maternity fashion, Masaba Gupta heaps praises for ‘hardworking’ Bebo

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to treat fans with a ravishing black and white photograph flaunting her bump and Masaba Gupta couldn’t help but praise, “Whenever I am tired and out of it. I look at how hard Kareena works with baby and family in tow. And I am reenergised! I have no business being tired Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
         

Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan let everyone know when she was pregnant with Taimur, that pregnancy would not get in the way of her work, in fact, she ended up being extremely busy during her first pregnancy, and Begum Pataudi has no plans of backing down for baby number two either. The 40-year-old Good Newwz star took to her Instagram to treat fans with a ravishing black and white photograph in which a pregnant Bebo is pictured sitting on a sofa as she looks in the distance as though lost in thought, dressed in a tight black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that shows off her cute bump. She completed her look with mesh patterned black heels, subtle make-up with a dramatic eyeliner that gave total vintage vibes, not to mention her side swept hair that framed her face. The black-and-white edit of the image also added to the vintage feel.

 

On Instagram, Bebo shared the picture to her Instagram and captioned it, “I’m waiting...” with red heart emoticons. The picture garnered almost 5 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted. Kareena’s friends and other celebrities started to shower love filled messages for the star in the comments section. Malaika Arora wrote, “Am also waiting”. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri couldn’t help but heap praises on Bebo and took to her Instagram stories to share Kareena’s photo with the words, “Too hot to handle Kareena Kapoor Khan, and this was in the midst of pregnancy and a pandemic #goals #workingmom #superstar #gorgeousBebo. (sic)”

Designer Masaba Gupta also couldn’t help but share her awe of Bebo and took to her Instagram stories to share, “Whenever I am tired and out of it. I look at how hard Kareena works with baby and family in tow. And I am reenergised! I have no business being tired Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

Kareena is expecting a second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple has a four-year-old son, media darling Taimur Ali Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, Kareena wrapped up shooting for her film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s shelved film Takht.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In