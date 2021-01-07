Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan in sideswept hair, vintage look raises the bar for maternity fashion, Masaba Gupta heaps praises for ‘hardworking’ Bebo

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:42 IST

Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan let everyone know when she was pregnant with Taimur, that pregnancy would not get in the way of her work, in fact, she ended up being extremely busy during her first pregnancy, and Begum Pataudi has no plans of backing down for baby number two either. The 40-year-old Good Newwz star took to her Instagram to treat fans with a ravishing black and white photograph in which a pregnant Bebo is pictured sitting on a sofa as she looks in the distance as though lost in thought, dressed in a tight black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that shows off her cute bump. She completed her look with mesh patterned black heels, subtle make-up with a dramatic eyeliner that gave total vintage vibes, not to mention her side swept hair that framed her face. The black-and-white edit of the image also added to the vintage feel.

On Instagram, Bebo shared the picture to her Instagram and captioned it, “I’m waiting...” with red heart emoticons. The picture garnered almost 5 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted. Kareena’s friends and other celebrities started to shower love filled messages for the star in the comments section. Malaika Arora wrote, “Am also waiting”. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri couldn’t help but heap praises on Bebo and took to her Instagram stories to share Kareena’s photo with the words, “Too hot to handle Kareena Kapoor Khan, and this was in the midst of pregnancy and a pandemic #goals #workingmom #superstar #gorgeousBebo. (sic)”

Designer Masaba Gupta also couldn’t help but share her awe of Bebo and took to her Instagram stories to share, “Whenever I am tired and out of it. I look at how hard Kareena works with baby and family in tow. And I am reenergised! I have no business being tired Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

Kareena is expecting a second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple has a four-year-old son, media darling Taimur Ali Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, Kareena wrapped up shooting for her film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s shelved film Takht.

