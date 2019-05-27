Style Trends 2019: Monochrome magic at Cannes



The allure of the striking white remains unmatched at international red carpet events. And Cannes 2019 red carpet saw actress channelling their inner fairy-tale fantasies as they showed up in angelic silhouettes. White, off-white and ecru emerged to be favourite hues on the red carpet with the likes of Sonam K Ahuja, Camila Morrone, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Rodriguez opting for the monochrome palette. If American model and actress Camila Morrone looked chic and cheerful in an off-shoulder, floor-sweeping off-white creation which had feather accents, Dakota Fanning broke the monotony of her all-white ensemble with a gold bow belt tied high on the waist.



Dakota Fanning at Cannes 2019. ( REUTERS )

On the other hand, Michelle Rodriguez picked a frothy white tactile creation, which was trimmed with statement-making plumage. Our very own Sonam K Ahuja broke the internet with her individual take on the classic white tuxedo which also had a train detailing. Accessorising her look with statement multi-layered emerald necklace, she brought the focus back on the power dressing. We get designers and stylists to comment on why white is the go-to pick for most Hollywood and Bollywood actors.



Sonam Kapoor at Cannes, 2019. ( REUTERS )

A statement-making hue

Nainika Karan of label Gauri and Nainika observes that Cannes action always happens during the day and the French Riviera light makes white stand out even better. “It’s so fresh, impactful, statement-making and looks immaculate. Whether it’s a sharp or a free-flowing silhouette, the white ensemble always manages to stand out. Also, it’s been a favourite with us too,” says Karan.





Model Camila Morrone at the premiere of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at Cannes, 2019. ( AP )

A palette cleanser

The jaded fashion palette expects something off-the-wall after the Met Gala and Cannes, this season, provided a welcome respite from the OTT Camp-inspired looks of the gala. Designer Nachiket Barve says, “Like Coco Chanel said, ‘fashion is in the air’. One needs something which is a palette cleanser. Besides, the shades of white flatters everyone - be it ivory or cream. There are multiple whites to pick from suiting your skin tone. Also, when you see a play of volumes and elements like feathers, it’s a good idea to stay away colour. Also, white has a palette which lends beautifully to international jewellery brands. White is the perfect canvas.”

An underrated colour

White is often the most underrated colour with actors and styling teams embracing blacks and metallics. However, whatever silhouettes you play with, they get enhanced because of this ethereal hue. Stylist Isha Bhansali says, “Whether its tulle or embroidery - the white complements everything. It’s understated, elegant and classy.”



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: May 27, 2019 14:38 IST