Neena and Masaba Gupta share exclusive tips about skincare, relationships and fashion

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:27 IST

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta’s mother-daughter dynamic is a delight to witness on all of their social media interactions. And what’s more, their fans are in for a very special treat on August 28 with the upcoming Netflix original, Masaba Masaba in which both Neena and Masaba play a fictionalised version of themselves. From the cutthroat world of fashion, Masaba’s love life to her relationship with her mother, the show is all set to take you on the journey into the lives of an actor and a fashion designer.

In an episode of Hindustan Times’ segment ‘Aur Batao’, RJ Stutee interviewed the upcoming show’s actors, the director Sonam Nair and the producer Ashvini Yardi. In the 15-minute online interview, they spoke about the inspiration for the story line of ‘Masaba Masaba’ and Masaba Gupta’s foray into the acting world. Through the course of the interview, they talk about all things fashion and the experience of having two iconic women in the same household.

The show sheds light on Masaba’s life as a fashion designer and the struggles she went through to make it in a consumer-based market. Masaba Gupta announced the launch of her namesake fashion brand in July 2009 and since then she has become the person to watch in the fashion industry. The bond between Masaba and Neena Gupta which is central to the storyline of the show, is made all the more special considering that Neena single-handedly raised Masaba since her childhood.

The show doesn’t shy away from discussing the tough moments in such an intense relationship either. Both Masaba and Neena agree that even though they might disagree on certain occasions, there is a healthy sense of mutual respect. Neena commented that she often tells Masaba to use as little chemical on her body as possible and that she has learnt the art of never giving up from her daughter.

When asked about what differences in opinions arise when it comes to their individual fashions sense, Neena said that they usually have very similar tastes in clothing which ensures that there is not much trouble, but in terms of materials she usually prefers pure cotton or silk, but with modern practices of blending materials and the complications of using these expensive means of production, Masaba went the other direction towards more synthetic materials that could be mass produced.

We even get a glimpse into their private life as Neena talks about how Masaba’s comfort food till date is home cooked ‘rajma chawal’. Masaba even goes on to comment that she is grateful for her mother, Neena not allowing her to join her in the acting career as it gave her the opportunity to explore the industry and her place in it, at her own pace. She felt that as a young actress she would have been pushed into a stereotypical role, which isn’t the case anymore.

