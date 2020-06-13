e-paper
Toasting the spirit of Pride

Toasting the spirit of Pride

With June being the LGBTQI month, design mavens conjure their Pride vision in rainbow hues reflecting self expression, individuality and style

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:53 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
An illustration by Salita Nanda
An illustration by Salita Nanda
         

Even though most of us are in the lockdown, that shouldn’t stop us from celebrating Pride and expressing our emotions through the transformative power of clothing. June is celebrated as the LGBTQ Pride Month to pay tribute to those involved in the Stonewall riots (an array of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in New York). It was the beginning of the modern day gay rights movement and today we’ve come a long way. Queer style isn’t frowned upon and it’s no longer an underground movement. It’s out there - on the streets, on the front row and on the red carpet. Here’s embracing rainbow hues signifiers of free spiritedness and freedom. 

Salita Nanda

Our ensemble represents Love. Love of one’s body, mind and soul. Our muse is gender fluid, they are confident and keen to flaunt all their assets

A Pride sketch by Genes Lecoanet Hemant
A Pride sketch by Genes Lecoanet Hemant

Genes Lecoanet Hemant

We must ensure equality and inclusion for all. Let’s come together to celebrate the spirit of individuality in all its glory.

A sketch by Shruti Sancheti
A sketch by Shruti Sancheti

Shruti Sancheti

Compassion, acceptance and inclusiveness is the need of the hour and love, empathy and acceptance of every person is important and the sketch reflects that.

A sketch by Ridhi Mehra
A sketch by Ridhi Mehra

Ridhi Mehra

This sketch reflects positivity. It defines the hues of pride and has been infused with Indian silhouette to stick to the roots.

