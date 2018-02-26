Tommy Hilfiger on Milan Fashion Week show: Bold, colourful fashion in India inspired me

Designer Tommy Hilfiger gets inspiration from the bold and colourful fashion of India, and says he has incorporated the elements to his Spring 2018 collection.

“The bold and colourful fashion in India has always inspired me. These elements can also be found in my Spring 2018 collection, which celebrates my love of motor sports,” Hilfiger said.

Gigi Hadid in a sporty cropped tee and colour-blocked leather pants. (Instagram/ Tommy Hilfiger)

Hilfiger showcased his TommyNow Drive collection with global brand ambassador and model Gigi Hadid at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. The collection is available in over 70 countries.

Hilfiger, who has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with four-time Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, brought the world of Formula One to life through TommyNow Drive collection on the last day of the Milan Fashion Week.

Model Bella Hadid in a fun, edgy skirt. (Instagram/ Tommy Hilfiger)

The show was opened by Hadid and featured top models including Bella Hadid, Lucky Blue Smith, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin, Christian ‘King’ Combs, Cordell Broadus, Audrey Hilfiger, Julian Ocleppo, Hannah Ferguson, Joan Smalls, Sora Choi, and Josephine Skriver.

The range pays tribute to Hilfiger’s love for racing, fusing it with modern athleticism. There are unique plays on proportion and shape; unexpected twists and graphic interpretations of speed stripes, checkerboard and archival logos.

Model Hailey Baldwin in breezy co-ords. (Instagram/ Tommy Hilfiger)

TommyNow Drive marked the global launch of the Spring 2018 TommyXGigi capsule collection. The collaborative collection celebrates speed -- from Hilfiger’s love of motorsports to Hadid’s fast-paced lifestyle.

