e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / AIFF technical committee recommends limiting foreign players to four per team

AIFF technical committee recommends limiting foreign players to four per team

If ratified, the recommendation – in line with the regulations for participation in AFC club competitions – will come into effect “for all domestic league matches after the 2021 season onwards”, according to the AIFF press release.

football Updated: May 08, 2020 21:27 IST
www.hindustantimes.com
www.hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

The Shyam Thapa-headed technical committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday recommended restricting the number of foreign players per club to four, including one with nationality of an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) member, the governing body stated in a press release.

If ratified, the recommendation – in line with the regulations for participation in AFC club competitions – will come into effect “for all domestic league matches after the 2021 season onwards”, according to the AIFF press release.

“However, if AFC changes this rule, the changes will be implemented for domestic league matches,” it added.

AFC’s 3+1 regulation – four foreign players, including one with nationality of an AFC member – was already being followed by the I-League until the 2016-17 season. In 2017, a rule change allowed I-League clubs to sign six foreign players, including two in the AFC quota. The maximum number of foreign players allowed during a game was increased to five. A year later, the rule was further tweaked to allow clubs to sign six foreign players of any nationality, while the matchday limit of five foreign players remained unchanged.

In the Indian Super League (ISL), which took over as India’s top-flight from the I-League last season, the number of foreign players has reduced over the years. In its first three seasons, ISL allowed a maximum of 11 foreign players, including a ‘marquee’ signing, with a limit of six foreign players on the pitch. From 2017-18 onwards, ISL limited foreign signings to a maximum of eight per team. It also reduced the limit of non-Indian players on the pitch to five.

In 2018, ISL further reduced the maximum number of foreign players allowed in a team’s squad to seven, with the on-pitch limit of five remaining unchanged.

tags
top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In